Joe Gruters holds his sons before thanking supporters for his win in the District 73 House of Representative seat.

Republican Party celebrates local wins

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Senator Nancy Detert speaks to a packed ballroom at the Hyatt Regency hotel after winning a seat on the Sarasota County Commission in an uncontested race.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Teresa Mast and Julie Brady

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Debby Rossi celebrates Donald Trump's early gains in the presidential election.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Nancy Detert thanks supporters before leaving the stage at the Republican watch party at the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Mike Moran thanks Sarasota voters for their support in his campaign for the District 1 seat on the County Commission.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

The crowd enthusiastically welcomed Congressman Vern Buchanan to the stage at the Republican watch party on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Republican Alex Miller won her bid for the District 72 seat in the state House of Representatives.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

A group of Trump supporters poses after celebrating earlier gains for their candidate.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Local Republicans kept their eyes on the national election at the Republican watch party.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

While keeping their eyes on presidential election results, Sarasota Republicans cheered on their local candidates.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Republican Party maintained it's claim on Sarasota County as the party celebrates a near sweep in local elections. 

Local candidates, including newly elected County Commissioner Mike Moran and State Sen. Greg Steube thanked supporters at the Hyatt Regency. 

While welcoming candidates to their newly won positions attendees were sure to keep a close eye on the presidential election results as they were reported on two large televisions on either side of the ballroom. 

