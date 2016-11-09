Republican Party celebrates local wins

While keeping their eyes on presidential election results, Sarasota Republicans cheered on their local candidates.
The Republican Party maintained it's claim on Sarasota County as the party celebrates a near sweep in local elections.
Local candidates, including newly elected County Commissioner Mike Moran and State Sen. Greg Steube thanked supporters at the Hyatt Regency.
While welcoming candidates to their newly won positions attendees were sure to keep a close eye on the presidential election results as they were reported on two large televisions on either side of the ballroom.