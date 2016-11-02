Republican Club meets the candidates

The Republican Club of Longboat Key is gearing up for election day.

To prepare, the club held a “Meet the Candidates” night during their monthly meeting on Nov. 2 at The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room. Following a brief cocktail hour and dinner, the six present candidates took the stage.

The panel was composed of Manatee County School board candidate Gina Messenger, Sally Dionne, District Director and Campaign Spokeswoman for Congressman Vern Buchanan, Manatee County Commission candidate Steven Jonsson, candidate for the District 1 seat on the Sarasota County Commission Mike Moran, candidate for State Senate, District 23 Greg Steube and candidate for State House Representative, District 73 Joe Gruters.