 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Manatee County Commission candidate Steve Jonsson

Republican Club meets the candidates

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Manatee County Commission candidate Steve Jonsson

Buy this Photo
Republican candidate for the District 1 seat on the Sarasota County Commission Mike Moran and club President Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Republican candidate for the District 1 seat on the Sarasota County Commission Mike Moran and club President Joe McElmeel

Buy this Photo
Bev and Tom Buckman

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Bev and Tom Buckman

Buy this Photo
Club President Joe McElmeel and Anthony Vlahides

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Club President Joe McElmeel and Anthony Vlahides

Buy this Photo
Linda Lutz, club President Joe McElmeel and Renee Balogh

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Linda Lutz, club President Joe McElmeel and Renee Balogh

Buy this Photo
The Republican Club of Longboat Key held a “Meet the Candidates” night at their monthly meeting on Nov. 2.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held a “Meet the Candidates” night at their monthly meeting on Nov. 2.

Buy this Photo
Ted Casper and Manatee County Commission candidate Steve Jonsson

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Ted Casper and Manatee County Commission candidate Steve Jonsson

Buy this Photo
Weldon and Brenda Frost

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Weldon and Brenda Frost

Buy this Photo
Doug and Jean White and club President Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Doug and Jean White and club President Joe McElmeel

Buy this Photo
Nancy and Joe McElmeel with Joyce and Dennis Wheatland

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Nancy and Joe McElmeel with Joyce and Dennis Wheatland

Buy this Photo
Donna Casper with Sunny and Richard McGrath

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Donna Casper with Sunny and Richard McGrath

Buy this Photo
Valerie and Richard Thackary

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Valerie and Richard Thackary

Buy this Photo
Mike and Diane Schmidt

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Mike and Diane Schmidt

Buy this Photo
Candidate Gina Messenger, club President Joe McElmeel, candidates Sally Dionne, Steve Jonsson, Mike Moran and Greg Steube. For candidates official titles see article.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Candidate Gina Messenger, club President Joe McElmeel, candidates Sally Dionne, Steve Jonsson, Mike Moran and Greg Steube. For candidates official titles see article.

Buy this Photo
Barry and James Walsh

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 |

Barry and James Walsh

Buy this Photo
Share
Six local candidates for various positions joined the club for their monthly meeting.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Republican Club of Longboat Key is gearing up for election day.

To prepare, the club held a “Meet the Candidates” night during their monthly meeting on Nov. 2 at The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room. Following a brief cocktail hour and dinner, the six present candidates took the stage.

The panel was composed of Manatee County School board candidate Gina Messenger, Sally Dionne, District Director and Campaign Spokeswoman for Congressman Vern Buchanan, Manatee County Commission candidate Steven Jonsson, candidate for the District 1 seat on the Sarasota County Commission Mike Moran, candidate for State Senate, District 23 Greg Steube and candidate for State House Representative, District 73 Joe Gruters.

 

Related Stories