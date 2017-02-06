Reason to Hope Luncheon raises awareness for Alzheimer's

Everyone in the ballroom at Michael’s On East was there for a reason Feb. 6. Not everyone had a loved one living with Alzheimer's disease, but it became clear after talking to Paul Charlesworth — a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Coast and loved one of multiple people living with the disease — that the gathering had a much larger purpose.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Charlesworth said, noting that he will continue to help spread awareness and do whatever he can to help raise funds to find a cure for the disease that affects more than 5 million Americans.

Luncheon guests dined on a chicken entree and fruit cocktail dessert before learning more about the work of the Alzheimer's Association and the disease that it works to foster awareness for.