Len and Helen Glaser with Stephanie Lyons

Reason to Hope Luncheon raises awareness for Alzheimer's

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 |

Charlene Proeger and Helga Williams

Roberta Benninghoff, Jan Short, Helen Nider and Joseph Hochadel

Eunice Nelle, Mickey Shoop and Margie Kraft

Susan Barcomb, Cliff Menezes and Beryl Perry

Joan and Dick Webster

Phil Segerstrom and Beverley Albertson

Dick Felton, Summer Reyes and Bob and Judy Clay

Guests at the Reason to Hope Luncheon dined on fruit cocktails at Michael’s On East on Feb. 6.

Lindsey Lyons and Kim Bouchard

Art and Lorraine Hatch with Robert McNutt

Sharon McNutt, Debbie Shannon and Ernie and Helen Menold

Janet and Jim Patterson with Janet Tolbert

Mark Reina and Michael Burk

Suzanne Wernicke and Vicki Alkire

Maruta Miluns and Kathleen Shinn

Anne St. John and Jo Anne Townsend

Ken Garcia and Erin Killian

Steve Osgood, Dr. George Fish, Kathleen Sullivan and Paul Charlesworth

Bunny and Mort Skirboll

The annual luncheon was held at Michael’s On East on Monday, Feb. 6.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Everyone in the ballroom at Michael’s On East was there for a reason Feb. 6. Not everyone had a loved one living with Alzheimer's disease, but it became clear after talking to Paul Charlesworth — a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Coast and loved one of multiple people living with the disease — that the gathering had a much larger purpose.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Charlesworth said, noting that he will continue to help spread awareness and do whatever he can to help raise funds to find a cure for the disease that affects more than 5 million Americans.

Luncheon guests dined on a chicken entree and fruit cocktail dessert before learning more about the work of the Alzheimer's Association and the disease that it works to foster awareness for.

