Sarasota's Jenny King, volunteer, helps Bradenton's Zanthia Monroe try on all kinds of different frames as she chooses which pair of glasses she wants to take home.

RAM clinic services hundreds at Manatee Technical College

Bradenton's Zanthia Monroe tries on glasses with help from Sarasota volunteer Jenny King.

Bradenton's Lindsay Manzano, 4, and her mother Sara Manzano hold hands as they walk through the hallways at Manatee Technical College where Remote Area Medical is taking place this weekend.

Bradenton 4-year-old Lindsay Manzano and her mother, Sara Manzano, take advantage of RAM.

A number of different health outlets, including flu shots, are available this year at Remote Area Medical located at Manatee Technical College, for those in need of health care.

A number of different health stations, offering care such as flu shots, are available.

Jessica Ragan, an opticianry student, leads Bradenton's Jorge Manzanares, 14, through an eye exam at Remote Area Medical taking place at Manatee Technical College.

Volunteer Jessica Ragan, an optometry student, leads Bradenton 14-year-old Jorge Manzanares through an eye exam.

Manatee County residents in need of health care are encouraged to attend Remote Area Medical at Manatee Technical College taking place this weekend. Opticians are there giving free eye exams and prescription glasses for those in need.

The RAM clinic provides hundreds of glasses and prescription glasses.

Bradenton's Viviana Reyes gets her eyes checked out by Stella Varain, a volunteer from Tampa, at this years Remote Area Medical taking place at Manatee Technical College.

Bradenton's Viviana Reyes gets her eyes checked by Stella Varain, a volunteer from Tampa.

Bradenton's Shannon Murphy, a dental hygiene student, cleans Sarasota's Robin Salisbury's teeth at Remote Area Medical.

Bradenton's Shannon Murphy, a dental hygiene student, cleans the teeth of Sarasota's Robin Salisbury.

Chantal Lovell, volunteer at the Remote Area Medical free clinic, helps Bradenton's Letisha Calloway pick out some free potatoes and squash at Manatee Technical College.

Chantal Lovell, a volunteer at the Remote Area Medical free clinic, helps Bradenton's Letisha Calloway pick out some free vegetables.

Boxes of squash, onions and potatoes sit outside of Manatee Technical College at the Remote Area Medical free clinic. The food is free for anyone in need of it.

Squash, onions and potatoes were being handed out at RAM.

East Bradenton's Tammy Brouwer, a volunteer at the Remote Area Medical free clinic, helps a group of young children pick out some free books.

East Bradenton's Tammy Brouwer, a volunteer at the Remote Area Medical free clinic, helps a group of young children pick out some free books.

Oswald Rodrigues, 7, colors at the Manatee County Library's booth while his mother gets dental work done at Remote Area Medical taking place at Manatee Technical College.

Oswald Rodrigues, 7, colors while his mom gets dental care at RAM.

Kelly Karen, a volunteer with Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading, shows Sarasota's Paula Rolle some books that her granddaughter might like. There are many booths at Remote Area Medical handing out free books to those in need.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Kelly Karen, a volunteer with Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading, shows Sarasota's Paula Rolle some books.

Local residents can receive free medical care through Sunday
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

They waited in line by the hundreds, and one by one, they were called for a service some thought wasn't possible.

Remote Area Medical began its second appearance at Manatee Technical College on Friday and the free medical clinic will continue through Sunday.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and have care even if they aren't qualified (for medical, dental or eye insurance)," said Bradenton's Krista Hall, who also volunteered at last year's inaugural Remote Area Medical clinic in Manatee County. "I serve a lot in my church, but this lets me get out and do something a little different. This is really a great thing because it's open to everybody."

The clinic continues Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with service numbers being issued beginning at 3 a.m. each day.

MTC is located at 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton.

