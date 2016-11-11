RAM clinic services hundreds at Manatee Technical College

They waited in line by the hundreds, and one by one, they were called for a service some thought wasn't possible.

Remote Area Medical began its second appearance at Manatee Technical College on Friday and the free medical clinic will continue through Sunday.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and have care even if they aren't qualified (for medical, dental or eye insurance)," said Bradenton's Krista Hall, who also volunteered at last year's inaugural Remote Area Medical clinic in Manatee County. "I serve a lot in my church, but this lets me get out and do something a little different. This is really a great thing because it's open to everybody."

The clinic continues Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with service numbers being issued beginning at 3 a.m. each day.

MTC is located at 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton.