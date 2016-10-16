Raise the Roof Party celebrates Amazing Raise participants

The Michael’s On East ballroom was packed to the brim Saturday, Oct. 15 when supporters of SPARRC came out to cheer on the 20 teams of eight participating in the Amazing Raise. Dubbed “A Unique Sarasota-Style Scavenger Hunt,” the event consisted of an afternoon of challenges aimed at raising money to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.



The after party, AKA ‘Raise the Roof Party’ gave attendees the chance to watch footage of the challenges and cheer on their favorite team before welcoming the teams to the venue. There, team SPARRC Sirens were awarded Team Fundraising First Place Prize and team Da Fruit Crew were awarded overall challenge winners.