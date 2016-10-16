 Skip to main content
SPARRC Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini with SPARRC Communications Manager Cherie Heasley

Raise the Roof Party celebrates Amazing Raise participants

Chair Charlotte Hinman ends her speech about being a survivor of abuse on a triumphant note.

Kathleen Feeney and John Buice

Michelle Brault, Nina Guy Popova, Clara Villanueva and Roberto Villanueva

Erin Hurter, Kim Dunn, Peggy Albano and Maria Latona

Michelle Brault gets her makeup done by Anne Casanova, cosmetic department manager/makeup artist at The Met. Casanova offered complimentary makeup touch-ups throughout the night.

Members of Team Crescent pose after arriving at the Raise the Roof Party.

Paul Shupe and Bob McGrath

Members of A Team are all smiles after finishing their challenges and arriving at the party.

John Leeming, Scott Temple and Bart Leereveld

Heidi Falanga and Scott Kellman

Team SPARRClers enjoy the Raise the Roof Party after completing all of their challenges.

Ashlee Castle and Tara Centeno

Team SPARRCtons liven up the party upon arriving at Michael’s On East.

Dr. Maureen Soderberg, Dan Callender and Dr. Rebecca Cohen

Pam Plank, John Mancini and Debby Greer

Kristin Morton, Kellie Menke and Mary Pat Radford representTeam SPARRCle.

Members of Who Let the Docs Out? make an exuberant entrance to the party.

SPARRC Communications Manager Cherie Heasley, SPARRC Board Chair Susan Erhart and SPARRC CEO and President Jessica Hays

Sandi Jannetta and Ruth Novak

Grover Windsor, John Albritton, Sarah Albritton and Polina Windsor

John Novak, Harry Jannetta and Pat Wulf

Joan Correa, Alex Owen and Mariann Pascale

Pat and Shirley Wulf

Rochelle Nigri and Sally Schule

Tables remain empty as the event staff of Michael’s On East ballroom awaits attendees.

John Karl, Sarah Albritton, Heather Messenger, Miles Messenger and Charlene Parrish of winning team Da Fruit Crew pose after receiving their medals.

SPARRC Sirens pose after winning Team Fundraising First Place Prize.

Lily Kay, Jeffrey Roberti, Jon Lee and Jay Lancer

Marcus Stokes of Blue Pony demonstrates the company’s game, the Catch Challenge.

Shannon Maginnis, Kelly Boatwright, Aly Varelis and Paola Ferst

A member of team SPARRC Sirens celebrates in a confetti downpour.

Attendees enjoy a night of food, dance and fundraising benefiting the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARRC)
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Michael’s On East ballroom was packed to the brim Saturday, Oct. 15 when supporters of SPARRC came out to cheer on the 20 teams of eight participating in the Amazing Raise. Dubbed “A Unique Sarasota-Style Scavenger Hunt,” the event consisted of an afternoon of challenges aimed at raising money to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.


The after party, AKA ‘Raise the Roof Party’ gave attendees the chance to watch footage of the challenges and cheer on their favorite team before welcoming the teams to the venue. There, team SPARRC Sirens were awarded Team Fundraising First Place Prize and team Da Fruit Crew were awarded overall challenge winners.

