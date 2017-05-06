 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jodi and JJ Miranda, of Heritage Harbour, ready to watch the race.

Race Day raises funds for SMART

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Jodi and JJ Miranda, of Heritage Harbour, ready to watch the race.

Buy this Photo
SMART volunteer Megan Jones leads in therapy horse Cherokee following the Parade of Champions by SMART riders.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

SMART volunteer Megan Jones leads in therapy horse Cherokee following the Parade of Champions by SMART riders.

Buy this Photo
David and Julie Holt and Bill Anderson, of Bradenton, with Saraota' s Deborah Greenleaf, whose daughter Mallory Schmidt has been a SMART rider since 2000

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

David and Julie Holt and Bill Anderson, of Bradenton, with Saraota' s Deborah Greenleaf, whose daughter Mallory Schmidt has been a SMART rider since 2000

Buy this Photo
Sue and Bob Spadaccia, of Lakewood Ranch, bonds with therapy horse, Jazz.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Sue and Bob Spadaccia, of Lakewood Ranch, bonds with therapy horse, Jazz.

Buy this Photo
SMART founder Betsey London-Fish made the trip from Tennessee for the event. She is pictured with SMART Executive Director Brandi Ezell.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

SMART founder Betsey London-Fish made the trip from Tennessee for the event. She is pictured with SMART Executive Director Brandi Ezell.

Buy this Photo
Charlie Mount escorted SMART founder Betsey London-Fish from Tennessee for the event.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Charlie Mount escorted SMART founder Betsey London-Fish from Tennessee for the event.

Buy this Photo
Bill and Vanessa Pietsch, of Myakka

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Bill and Vanessa Pietsch, of Myakka

Buy this Photo
Sherry and Tom Wilson, of Sabal Harbour, made their Derby attire patriotic.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Sherry and Tom Wilson, of Sabal Harbour, made their Derby attire patriotic.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch' s Brian Babcock is joined by Curtis Ware, of Siesta Key, and Kaila Hanson, of Sarasota.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Brian Babcock is joined by Curtis Ware, of Siesta Key, and Kaila Hanson, of Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Chuck Henry, of Chuck Henry and Music, plays accordion before dinner for guests.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Chuck Henry, of Chuck Henry and Music, plays accordion before dinner for guests.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Women' s Club member Paula Slicker enjoys the event with longtime friend Diana Staab, visiting from Naples. Staab has been volunteering and financially supporting SMART since 2006.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch Women' s Club member Paula Slicker enjoys the event with longtime friend Diana Staab, visiting from Naples. Staab has been volunteering and financially supporting SMART since 2006.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Dagnall and Anthony Terzigni check out silent auction items.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Jennifer Dagnall and Anthony Terzigni check out silent auction items.

Buy this Photo
This carousel piece made a perfect decoration for the silent auction area.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

This carousel piece made a perfect decoration for the silent auction area.

Buy this Photo
Brenden Craigmile comes with his parents Debra Starr and Hans van derKolk.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Brenden Craigmile comes with his parents Debra Starr and Hans van derKolk.

Buy this Photo
Shaun and Nichole Koby, of Parrish, attend with state representative Joe Gruters.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Shaun and Nichole Koby, of Parrish, attend with state representative Joe Gruters.

Buy this Photo
Wende Brown, Marianne and Dan Brockman and James Brown represent American Legion Post 24.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Wende Brown, Marianne and Dan Brockman and James Brown represent American Legion Post 24.

Buy this Photo
Marin Olmstead, Laura Randall, Richard Spielberg, , Christopher Michiels and Kelly Hughes get ready to watch the race on television.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Marin Olmstead, Laura Randall, Richard Spielberg, , Christopher Michiels and Kelly Hughes get ready to watch the race on television.

Buy this Photo
West Bradenton' s Nancy and David Ambrose

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

West Bradenton' s Nancy and David Ambrose

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch' s Candi Russell with Eileen Buzzard

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Candi Russell with Eileen Buzzard

Buy this Photo
Share
About 200 people attended SMART's annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Inside a barn at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, Lakewood Ranch’s Sue Spadaccia held a mint julep in one hand and reached out the other to stroke the face of Jazz, a therapy horse.

She smiled, as Jazz reached her face forward and toward her drink.

“You like mint juleps, too?” she asked with a grin.

Spadaccia and her husband, Bob, joined about 200 other guests May 6, at SMART’s campus off State Road 675 for the Mint Juleps and Roses, an annual Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser.

Guests toured stables, met SMART’s therapy horses, watched a “Parade of Champions” featuring SMART’s riders, enjoyed a complimentary mint julep and watched the running of the Kentucky Derby before sitting down for dinner.

SMART founder Betsey London-Fish traveled from Tennessee just for the fundraiser. She started SMART 30 years ago, this year, and last visited for the organization's 25th anniversary.

Related Stories