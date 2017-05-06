Race Day raises funds for SMART

Inside a barn at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, Lakewood Ranch’s Sue Spadaccia held a mint julep in one hand and reached out the other to stroke the face of Jazz, a therapy horse.

She smiled, as Jazz reached her face forward and toward her drink.

“You like mint juleps, too?” she asked with a grin.

Spadaccia and her husband, Bob, joined about 200 other guests May 6, at SMART’s campus off State Road 675 for the Mint Juleps and Roses, an annual Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser.

Guests toured stables, met SMART’s therapy horses, watched a “Parade of Champions” featuring SMART’s riders, enjoyed a complimentary mint julep and watched the running of the Kentucky Derby before sitting down for dinner.

SMART founder Betsey London-Fish traveled from Tennessee just for the fundraiser. She started SMART 30 years ago, this year, and last visited for the organization's 25th anniversary.