Sarasota’s Mike and Shelley Bragg loved bringing their 17-year-old son, Joshua, to his first prom. It proved to be their first prom, too.



“Neither of us ever went,” Mike Bragg said smiling, while watching Joshua dance nearby April 21, at the Night with the Stars Prom, hosted at Woodland Community Church.

The annual prom is free to individuals 16 years old and up with special needs.

Upon entering prom, a volunteer adorns them either with a crown or corsage and another helper escorts them down a red carpet as a line of volunteers cheers them onto the dance floor.

More than 550 guests, and their caretakers, turned out for the “Alice in Wonderland” themed event, at which they enjoyed dinner, photos, dancing and socializing.