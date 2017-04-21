 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Colleen Powers, of Sarasota, brings her daughter, Eileen Bond, and husband, Mike Powers.

Prom proves wonderland for adults with special needs

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Colleen Powers, of Sarasota, brings her daughter, Eileen Bond, and husband, Mike Powers.

Buy this Photo
Shelley and Mike Bragg brought their son, Joshua, 17, to his first prom.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Shelley and Mike Bragg brought their son, Joshua, 17, to his first prom.

Buy this Photo
Lori Wolfe is escorted by Jamison Hernad

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Lori Wolfe is escorted by Jamison Hernad

Buy this Photo
Joshua Bragg dances with his mom, Shelley Bragg.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Joshua Bragg dances with his mom, Shelley Bragg.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch' s Molly Mendoza escorts Peter Messano down the red carpet.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Molly Mendoza escorts Peter Messano down the red carpet.

Buy this Photo
Adeline Morena grabs a selfie photo with her daughters Rosa Moreno and Jasmine Hindmas, and friend April Beckham.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Adeline Morena grabs a selfie photo with her daughters Rosa Moreno and Jasmine Hindmas, and friend April Beckham.

Buy this Photo
Mario Guerrero and Shevin Brown attend for the second year in a row.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Mario Guerrero and Shevin Brown attend for the second year in a row.

Buy this Photo
Mikayla Jodoin joins Lakewood Ranch High' s Lauren Maginness and Wade Duffey as a character in "Alice in Wonderland."

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Mikayla Jodoin joins Lakewood Ranch High' s Lauren Maginness and Wade Duffey as a character in "Alice in Wonderland."

Buy this Photo
Manny Galan gets crowned by Lakewood Ranch' s Tracey Punzone.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Manny Galan gets crowned by Lakewood Ranch' s Tracey Punzone.

Buy this Photo
"I like the whole thing," said Mackenzie Holland, of prom, pictured with Mike Niesen.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

"I like the whole thing," said Mackenzie Holland, of prom, pictured with Mike Niesen.

Buy this Photo
Taylor Stamey and Chad Jones enjoy the evening together.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Taylor Stamey and Chad Jones enjoy the evening together.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High' s Zoie Wedekind dances with Harry Yawn.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Braden River High' s Zoie Wedekind dances with Harry Yawn.

Buy this Photo
The Out-of-Door Academy sophomore Mairead Studdiford dances with attendee Ellen Howell.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

The Out-of-Door Academy sophomore Mairead Studdiford dances with attendee Ellen Howell.

Buy this Photo
Mercedes Matthews steals Izzy Quiming away from his break dancing to dance as a couple.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Mercedes Matthews steals Izzy Quiming away from his break dancing to dance as a couple.

Buy this Photo
John Crowell and Karen Saywell have been together 15 years.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

John Crowell and Karen Saywell have been together 15 years.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Marken dances with her mom, Sammy Marken.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Sarah Marken dances with her mom, Sammy Marken.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton' s Amanda Walsh attends with GreyHawk Landing' s Matthew Brooks.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Bradenton' s Amanda Walsh attends with GreyHawk Landing' s Matthew Brooks.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Maurer receives her corsage from Jessica Tolson.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Jennifer Maurer receives her corsage from Jessica Tolson.

Buy this Photo
Denise Barbato poses for a picture with her brother, Jorge Barbato.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Denise Barbato poses for a picture with her brother, Jorge Barbato.

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Beckman enjoys dinner with her daughter, April Beckman.

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Cheryl Beckman enjoys dinner with her daughter, April Beckman.

Buy this Photo
Share
This year's 'night with the stars' prom had an 'Alice in Wonderland' theme.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Sarasota’s Mike and Shelley Bragg loved bringing their 17-year-old son, Joshua, to his first prom. It proved to be their first prom, too.

“Neither of us ever went,” Mike Bragg said smiling, while watching Joshua dance nearby April 21, at the Night with the Stars Prom, hosted at Woodland Community Church. 

The annual prom is free to individuals 16 years old and up with special needs. 

Upon entering prom, a volunteer adorns them either with a crown or corsage and another helper escorts them down a red carpet as a line of volunteers cheers them onto the dance floor. 

More than 550 guests, and their caretakers, turned out for the “Alice in Wonderland” themed event, at which they enjoyed dinner, photos, dancing and socializing.

Related Stories