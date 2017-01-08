Polo season swings into action

Horses galloping at full speed made their way across a grassy field Jan. 8, as their riders took aim and swung at a ball by their side.

The Sarasota Polo Club welcomed the public to its first official match of the 2017 season as the Whiskey Pond and Sienna teams battled on the polo field.

Guests enjoyed a tailgate theme of College National Championship, as they watched, sipped beer and wine and snacked on polo-worthy tailgating food.

Polo matches start at 1 p.m., Sundays, at the Sarasota Polo Club now through April 9.