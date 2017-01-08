 Skip to main content
Phil and Chris Zimmerman, of Venice; Karen and Ross (behind) Versaggi, of Punta Gorda; Kathleen Popper, of Treasure Island; and George (behind) and Leesa Carlin, of Sarasota, brought hot chocolate to sip while watching the match.

Polo season swings into action

Will Ales, a student at Mills Elementary, feasts on chili with his family.

Michael Hutchinson and Kaitlyn Swarts drink beer and Champagne while visiting Doug and Debbie Swartz, of The Meadows, from Canada.

Emma Buffaloe, 3, of Nokomis came to her first polo match with her dad, Justin, and mom, Krista (not pictured.

Sarasota residens Adam Davis, Brianne Geist, Ben Culberston, Brandon McAllister, Kelly Garner, Jeremy Sargen, Sarah Wertheimer, Kyle Chmielewski, Lindsey Young and Monica Kelly dress up when they go to polo.

Heather Perry and Andrew Young, of Tampa, regularly come to matches.

Michael Kirton chats with his grandmother, Marion Walker, who reads the rules of polo during her first match.

Summerfield residents Judy and Dana Hanson celebrated the University of Miami.

Jeff Ramsey and Michelle Arrazola, of Central Park, tailgated with friends.

Lauren, Rachel, Dean and Stephanie Consiglio, of Greenbrook, enjoy the beautiful weather and time as a family.

Stella rests while her owner, Siesta Key resident Amanda Waag stomps divots.

A team of clydesdales pulls guests during a half-time break.

Matilda Llosa, center, and her cousin Miguel Mendonsca, in green, ride a wagon pulled by a team of clydesdales.

Veronica Murphy and Caitlin Verrinder, of Siesta Key, made sure to attend the first public match of the season because of the great weather.

Sarasota Polo Club resident Jaymie Klauber, with her dog Robbie, says "hello" to her neighbor, Johnna Sharp.

Teams Whiskey Pond and Sienna played hard for the crowd.

Season opener celebrates national football championship.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Horses galloping at full speed made their way across a grassy field Jan. 8, as their riders took aim and swung at a ball by their side.

The Sarasota Polo Club welcomed the public to its first official match of the 2017 season as the Whiskey Pond and Sienna teams battled on the polo field. 

Guests enjoyed a tailgate theme of College National Championship, as they watched, sipped beer and wine and snacked on polo-worthy tailgating food.

Polo matches start at 1 p.m., Sundays, at the Sarasota Polo Club now through April 9.

 

 

