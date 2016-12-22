 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski and Phil and Barry Starr, who led the campaign for Pilgrim Hall.

Plymouth Harbor unveils new auditorium

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski and Phil and Barry Starr, who led the campaign for Pilgrim Hall.

The new Pilgrim Hall has 100 seats, an integrated audio system and enhanced house and theatrical lighting.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The new Pilgrim Hall has 100 seats, an integrated audio system and enhanced house and theatrical lighting.

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

The new Pilgrim Hall has 100 seats, an integrated audio system and enhanced house and theatrical lighting.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The new Pilgrim Hall has 100 seats, an integrated audio system and enhanced house and theatrical lighting.

Susan Elliott, Ann Burroughs and BJ Peters

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Susan Elliott, Ann Burroughs and BJ Peters

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

Charlene Sessions, Norma Schatz and Christine Heider

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Charlene Sessions, Norma Schatz and Christine Heider

Gary and Terry Mena, Eugene Heide and Celia Catlett

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Gary and Terry Mena, Eugene Heide and Celia Catlett

Alida and John DeJongh

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Alida and John DeJongh

Sarah and George Pappas

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Sarah and George Pappas

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The renovation on Pilgrim Hall began in April of 2015. A ribbon- cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 22 to honor its reopening.

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson greets the crowd at the ribbon cutting for Plymouth Harbor’s renovated Pilgrim Hall on Dec. 22.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson greets the crowd at the ribbon cutting for Plymouth Harbor’s renovated Pilgrim Hall on Dec. 22.

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson begins to cut the ribbon at Pilgrim Hall’s reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson begins to cut the ribbon at Pilgrim Hall’s reopening.

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson smiles as he makes the first cut into the ribbon at Pilgrim Hall’s reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson smiles as he makes the first cut into the ribbon at Pilgrim Hall’s reopening.

Tom Elliott, Becky Pazkowski, Sarah Pappas, Harry Hobson, Dick Sparrow, Barry and Phil Starr, Joe Carder and Laura Adcock stand at one of the entrances to the renovated Pilgrim Hall.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

Tom Elliott, Becky Pazkowski, Sarah Pappas, Harry Hobson, Dick Sparrow, Barry and Phil Starr, Joe Carder and Laura Adcock stand at one of the entrances to the renovated Pilgrim Hall.

The Plymouth Harbor Foundation Board cuts a piece of the ribbon at the Pilgrim Hall reopening.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The Plymouth Harbor Foundation Board cuts a piece of the ribbon at the Pilgrim Hall reopening.

The campaign committee for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The campaign committee for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

The project design team for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The project design team for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

The planning and visioning committee for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 |

The planning and visioning committee for the Pilgrim Hall renovation stands at one of the entrances to the new theater.

Share
Pilgrim Hall hadn't been renovated for more than 30 years.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

In April 2015, the Plymouth Harbor Foundation Board wanted to begin a meaningful project that would reach a majority of the retirement community’s residents.

On Dec. 22, Plymouth Harbor reached that goal and unveiled its newly renovated Pilgrim Hall, a center for the campus’ cultural and social events. The hall, which hadn’t been updated in more than 30 years, now has 100 seats, an integrated audio system, enhanced house and electrical lighting and more accessibility with the addition of a stage ramp.

The auditorium will be used as a multi-purpose room for movie screenings, musical performances and more.

“It’s really a multi-use hall, which was one of our challenges in designing it because we needed to be able to do everything in there,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski said.

The project cost a little more than $1.1 million. The campaign committee, headed by Phil and Barry Starr, raised the money through 114 donor gifts.

Following a foundation forum, in which President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor, Harry Hobson, and other board members received some advice from leaders at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and other performing art centers, it was decided that accessibility to Pilgrim Hall would expand outside of its walls.

“They told me many things, but the most important thing they said was ‘listen to your audience and performers,’” Hobson said.

And listen he did. Other gathering areas throughout Plymouth Harbor, such as the community’s chapel and club room, will be able to serve as satellite rooms for people who are not comfortable in Pilgrim Hall. The chapel and club room will screen what is happening in Pilgrim Hall for people who can’t hear or see well.

The opening was sponsored by Integrity Sound and WBRC Architects Engineers, who both worked on the renovation.

Related Stories