Plymouth Harbor unveils new auditorium

In April 2015, the Plymouth Harbor Foundation Board wanted to begin a meaningful project that would reach a majority of the retirement community’s residents.

On Dec. 22, Plymouth Harbor reached that goal and unveiled its newly renovated Pilgrim Hall, a center for the campus’ cultural and social events. The hall, which hadn’t been updated in more than 30 years, now has 100 seats, an integrated audio system, enhanced house and electrical lighting and more accessibility with the addition of a stage ramp.

The auditorium will be used as a multi-purpose room for movie screenings, musical performances and more.

“It’s really a multi-use hall, which was one of our challenges in designing it because we needed to be able to do everything in there,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski said.

The project cost a little more than $1.1 million. The campaign committee, headed by Phil and Barry Starr, raised the money through 114 donor gifts.

Following a foundation forum, in which President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor, Harry Hobson, and other board members received some advice from leaders at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and other performing art centers, it was decided that accessibility to Pilgrim Hall would expand outside of its walls.

“They told me many things, but the most important thing they said was ‘listen to your audience and performers,’” Hobson said.

And listen he did. Other gathering areas throughout Plymouth Harbor, such as the community’s chapel and club room, will be able to serve as satellite rooms for people who are not comfortable in Pilgrim Hall. The chapel and club room will screen what is happening in Pilgrim Hall for people who can’t hear or see well.

The opening was sponsored by Integrity Sound and WBRC Architects Engineers, who both worked on the renovation.