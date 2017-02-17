 Skip to main content
Joy and Ron Beck

Players kicks off ‘Big Fish’ with opening night party

Lauren and Brian Volner with The Players Centre for the Performing Arts Managing Director Michelle Pingel

Mercede Davis, Brandon Wolford, Laura Hobart, and Barb McSweeney with The Players Centre for the Performing Arts Managing Director Michelle Pingel

Dick Johnson and Jim Futral

Susan Burke and Betty Morris

Elizabeth Trostli and Bill Rusling

Karen Linsberg and Nadine Boulanger

Andy Curshen, Barbara Johnson, Kathy King and Joe Lawson

Al Capter and Fred Murrell give out raffle tickets.

Doug and Margaret Drew with The Players Centre for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Jeffery Kin

Don and Stephie Fleming

Don Lehmar and Lissette Cain

Colleen Clark and Kathy Fraley

Zita Grepling and Stephanie Grepling

Modern Events catered the event, which featured several hors d’oeuvres such as this ezme minced Turkish tomato salad.

Richard DiSammartino and Roger Cox

Larry and Carmen Lawrence

Caroline Brown and Dennis McSweeney

Arthur and Marcella Levin

Gayle and Hal Logan with Amanda Heisey

The opening night for the center’s newest production began with a VIP reception on Feb. 16.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was crowded in the side lobby of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 16, but nobody seemed to mind.

The occasion was the VIP reception before the opening night performance of “Big Fish,” the new Broadway musical that will run from now until March 5 at Players. The joyful crowd included some of the biggest supporters of Sarasota’s community theater, from sponsors to potential sponsors, and they enjoyed an evening of mingling, drinks and hors d’oeuvres catered by Modern Events.

“It’s a fundraiser and a friend-raiser as well,” says The Players Centre for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Jeffery Kin.

Guests also got the chance to take in the new artwork on display in the side lobby, which is all by artist Kathy Baiamonte. Baiamonte is best known as a landscape artist who prefers to work en plein air on location.

