Players kicks off ‘Big Fish’ with opening night party

It was crowded in the side lobby of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 16, but nobody seemed to mind.

The occasion was the VIP reception before the opening night performance of “Big Fish,” the new Broadway musical that will run from now until March 5 at Players. The joyful crowd included some of the biggest supporters of Sarasota’s community theater, from sponsors to potential sponsors, and they enjoyed an evening of mingling, drinks and hors d’oeuvres catered by Modern Events.

“It’s a fundraiser and a friend-raiser as well,” says The Players Centre for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Jeffery Kin.

Guests also got the chance to take in the new artwork on display in the side lobby, which is all by artist Kathy Baiamonte. Baiamonte is best known as a landscape artist who prefers to work en plein air on location.