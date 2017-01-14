Players Centre taps into its future Lakewood Ranch market

Project architect Daniel Laggan of SchenkelShultz was direct when explaining why he thought a proposed $30 million project to build The Players Centre for Performing Arts in the new Waterside at Lakewood Ranch community would be successful.

"The Players has amazing individuals who have the desire and thirst to want to push things," Laggan said at a fundraiser Friday night at the Lakewood Ranch home of Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio. "They think beyond the norm and they create this great synergy. They embrace a grander vision."

Laggan was talking about Players Managing Director and CEO Michelle Bianchi-Pingel, Artistic Director Jeffery Kin and advisory committee member Lyn Wiley.

Along with a host of actors, singers and dancers, The Players executives spent the evening at the fundraiser building new connections with their future community. Besides cocktails and appetizers, guests were treated to show tunes and dance numbers, including performances by the Flash Tappers.

