 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sami Blouin, Chip Fisher, Kay Siebold and Carol Johnston give the guests a taste of The Players' talent.

Players Centre taps into its future Lakewood Ranch market

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Sami Blouin, Chip Fisher, Kay Siebold and Carol Johnston give the guests a taste of The Players' talent.

Willis Smith Project Executive Brett Raymaker and Brigette Raymaker

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Willis Smith Project Executive Brett Raymaker and Brigette Raymaker

Farah Paret and SchenkelShultz project architect Daniel Laggan

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Farah Paret and SchenkelShultz project architect Daniel Laggan

Event host Lou Marinaccio with The Players Managing Director and CEO Michelle Bianchi-Pingel

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Event host Lou Marinaccio with The Players Managing Director and CEO Michelle Bianchi-Pingel

John Fain and Angela Massaro-Fain

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

John Fain and Angela Massaro-Fain

Donna and Lanny Julian of Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Lanny and Donna Julian of Lakewood Ranch

Ritu and Harry Anand

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Ritu and Harry Anand of Sarasota

Sarasota' s Jane and Gary Lee

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Sarasota' s Jane and Gary Lee

Dale and Nancy Creighton, who performs with The Players.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Dale and Nancy Creighton, who performs with The Players

Kay and Wayne Siebold

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Kay and Wayne Siebold. Kay is director of the Flash Tappers, who performed.

Lakewood Ranch' s Lori Ann Marinaccio, Judy Hanson and Ann Marie Marinaccio

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Lori Ann Marinaccio, Judy Hanson and Ann Marie Marinaccio

Lakewood Ranch' s Peter and Ann Ward and Michael Williamson and Kathy Weisblat

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Peter and Ann Ward and Michael Williamson and Kathy Weisblat

Sarasota' s Carol Johnston, Peter James and Sharon Bartley

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Sarasota' s Carol Johnston, Peter James and Sharon Bartley

Bonnie and Ed Capasso of Marco Island

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Bonnie and Ed Capasso of Marco Island

Dancer Nancy Creighton ties to coax Players Director of Development Dennis McSweeney into a little audience participation.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Dancer Nancy Creighton ties to coax Players Director of Development Dennis McSweeney into a little audience participation.

The Players actor Patrick Tancey had a dual role as a server.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

The Players actor Patrick Tancey had a dual role as a server.

Players advisory committee member Lyn Wiley shows off a rendering of the new theater complex.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Players advisory committee member Lyn Wiley shows off a rendering of the new theater complex.

Eve Caballero entertains with a show tune.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Eve Caballero entertains with a show tune.

Bartender Connor Lane serves Lakewood Ranch' s Blair and Joy McMillan.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Bartender Connor Lane serves Lakewood Ranch' s Blair and Joy McMillan.

Erica Brown, the daughter of The Player Chairman Michael Brown, helps as a server.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Erica Brown, the daughter of The Player Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Brown, helps as a server.

Chip Fisher performs "Singin' in the Rain."

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Chip Fisher performs "Singing in the Rain."

Cassandra Caballero led off the festivities with a song.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Cassandra Caballero led off the festivities with a song.

The stage was set up near Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio' s beautiful pool area which looks over the lake.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

The stage was set up near Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio' s beautiful pool area which looks over the lake.

The Flash Tappers perform.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

The Flash Tappers perform.

Guests pack a room at Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio' s Concession.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Guests pack a room at Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio' s Concession home.

Michelle Bianchi-Pingel carries a board announcing the future The Players' show in "Singin' in the Rain."

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Michelle Bianchi-Pingel carries a board announcing the future The Players' show in "Singin' in the Rain."

Players Artistic Director Jeffery Kin conducts the silent auction.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Players Artistic Director Jeffery Kin conducts the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio stage effort to connect with the community.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Project architect Daniel Laggan of SchenkelShultz was direct when explaining why he thought a proposed $30 million project to build The Players Centre for Performing Arts in the new Waterside at Lakewood Ranch community would be successful.

"The Players has amazing individuals who have the desire and thirst to want to push things," Laggan said at a fundraiser Friday night at the Lakewood Ranch home of Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio. "They think beyond the norm and they create this great synergy. They embrace a grander vision."

Laggan was talking about Players Managing Director and CEO Michelle Bianchi-Pingel, Artistic Director Jeffery Kin and advisory committee member Lyn Wiley.

Along with a host of actors, singers and dancers, The Players executives spent the evening at the fundraiser building new connections with their future community. Besides cocktails and appetizers, guests were treated to show tunes and dance numbers, including performances by the Flash Tappers.

 

___

Related Stories