Braden River High' s Samantha Cooper, Jessica Gurchiek, Lindsay Grant and Rebecca Olvera are eager to graduate.

Pirates sail toward graduation

Braden River' s Olivia Burnett, 18, adjusts her cap before the ceremony begins.

Kristina Edmond, Zhane Williams and Christina St. Foy all plan to attend State College of Florida.

Teacher and cheerleading coach Lauren Raab snaps a selfie with student and cheerleader Kennedy Hunter before Braden River' s ceremony.

Braden River' s Brian Long, graduating in the Top 10%, poses with his dad and Braden River teacher Steven Long.

Lauren Kvederis and Carol Rothenberger both are in Braden River' s top 10% of graduates.

Braden River' s Hiam Alan plans to study biology, while Lara Bessa plans to study biochemistry, both at University of South Florida.

Braden River' s Nicklaus Cairns, Brian Long and Ryan Bradenburg are in the top 10%.

Braden River graduates Carly Colonna and Jenna Byrd are Student Government Association officers together and both will attend University of South Florida.

Front: Channing Jackson, Juwaan Jenkins and Alex Johnson. Behind: Ben Harris and Curtus Hostetler.

Braden River' s Kurt Henerson, 18, will join the U.S. Marine Corp. upon graduation.

Braden River' s Davaris Dawes will attend Tallahassee Community College and Aaliyah Henry will attend State College of Florida.

Braden River' s Russell Rozensky, Stephen Schlabach, John Sekula, Chandler Shepard and Nathan Stotler are all smiles.

Braden River' s Melisa Guerra, pictured with friend Hiam Allan, will study neurology at the University of Florida.

Raeann Folds is Braden River' s class president.

Braden River' s Allison Noon, Trianna Nguyen, Kathryn Morin and Alexis Moncato are all smiles.

Braden River' s Shae-Lynn Gillam grins after spotting her family in the crowd as she enters the auditorium.

Braden River' s Braden Large smiles as he walks into the ceremony.

Braden River Rhapsody singer Kristina Vasiljevic, center, smiles while watching a photo video of seniors. To her left is Sydney Dowling.

Carol Rothenberger was the first of Braden River' s two student commencement speakers.

Braden River High graduates Class of 2017.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As Braden River teacher Celeste Smith led 2017 graduates toward an auditorium full of their friends and family May 18, she reminded them to smile.

“It’s almost here,” she said. “Congrats. You rock.”

And with that, 464 graduates paraded into the Bradenton Area Convention Center and into their journey beyond high school.

Student commencement speaker Jaylen Gonzalez reminded his classmates that each of them is special and unique. Embracing those unique qualities, and persevering, can lead to greatness.

“I’m here today, the first days of our lives, to remind you that something as small as a mustard seed can make mountains move,” he said. “…Shake the Earth. You have the power to do so.”

