Pirates sail toward graduation

As Braden River teacher Celeste Smith led 2017 graduates toward an auditorium full of their friends and family May 18, she reminded them to smile.

“It’s almost here,” she said. “Congrats. You rock.”

And with that, 464 graduates paraded into the Bradenton Area Convention Center and into their journey beyond high school.

Student commencement speaker Jaylen Gonzalez reminded his classmates that each of them is special and unique. Embracing those unique qualities, and persevering, can lead to greatness.

“I’m here today, the first days of our lives, to remind you that something as small as a mustard seed can make mountains move,” he said. “…Shake the Earth. You have the power to do so.”