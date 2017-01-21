Pinewood Derby day drama

East County's Mason Bryant loves being a Cub Scout, and he particularly loves when it comes time for the annual Pinewood Derby races.

Not because he gets to win trophies and race cars, but for a reason much sweeter.

"The racing part is fun," Bryant said. "But I really like it because I get to spend time with my dad (building the car)."

Twenty-five Cub Scouts from Lakewood Ranch Pack 191 didn't meet at Living Lord Lutheran Church like normal on Jan. 21. Instead, they gathered at Cox Chevrolet in Bradenton for the annual Pinewood Derby races.

The boys spent weeks preparing for the races, creating their individual cars which they made from a block of wood. Families, friends and Cub Scouts packed the showroom at Cox Chevrolet, watching cars go down the track.

Trophies were awarded to the first, second and third place cars from each "den."

Laura D'Angiolillo, the outdoor activities chair for Pack 191, said the boys build character through the project.

"When they build a car, it's something they get to see from start to finish," D'Angiolillo said. "They get to design it, paint it and sand it. It shows them what hard work does and how much they can accomplish on their own, and it is definitely something they always look forward to."