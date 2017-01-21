 Skip to main content
Pinewood Derby day drama

Cub Scouts from Lakewood Ranch Pack 191 cheer as cars cross the finish line in the annual Pinewood Derby.

Jayke Maracle, 8, enjoys the racing at Cox Chevrolet.

Zane Browning, 8, prepares his car to race.

Renato Carotti gets ready to release three cars at the Cub Scout' s annual Pinewood Derby races.

Two of the 25 cars made by East County Cub Scouts for the Pinewood Derby races.

East County' s Dillon HarNess and Jakob Wilson hold the cars that won them first and second place at the Pinewood Derby races.

Tyler West and Tyler Glaser celebrate after their cars finished racing.

Ethan Silano, Mason Bryant and Aidan Silano sand their cars in the beginning stages of the competition.

Aidan Silano, Mason Bryant and Ethan Silano hold the finished product.

The Lakewood Ranch Cub Scouts gather together following the Pinewood Derby races as Cox Chevrolet.

Back: Renato Carotti and Will Pryor award award first, second and third place to, front, Vincent Charlette, Brandon West and Alejandro Acosta of the Tiger Den.

Ethan Silano, 9, draws his design weeks before the competition.

Aidan Silano, 11, sands the block of wood that will become his car.

Roger Smith' s hands guide a future Pinewood Derby race car through the initial cuts. He is the uncle of Ethan and Aidan Silano.

After the boys drew their initial design on their blocks of wood, Roger Smith makes the first cuts.

Chris Silano talks to his son, Aidan Silano, about the car' s design.

Ethan Silano, 9, draws his design.

Project teaches Lakewood Ranch Scouts accountability from start to finish.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

East County's Mason Bryant loves being a Cub Scout, and he particularly loves when it comes time for the annual Pinewood Derby races. 

Not because he gets to win trophies and race cars, but for a reason much sweeter. 

"The racing part is fun," Bryant said. "But I really like it because I get to spend time with my dad (building the car)."

Twenty-five Cub Scouts from Lakewood Ranch Pack 191 didn't meet at Living Lord Lutheran Church like normal on Jan. 21. Instead, they gathered at Cox Chevrolet in Bradenton for the annual Pinewood Derby races. 

The boys spent weeks preparing for the races, creating their individual cars which they made from a block of wood. Families, friends and Cub Scouts packed the showroom at Cox Chevrolet, watching cars go down the track.

Trophies were awarded to the first, second and third place cars from each "den."  

Laura D'Angiolillo, the outdoor activities chair for Pack 191, said the boys build character through the project. 

"When they build a car, it's something they get to see from start to finish," D'Angiolillo said. "They get to design it, paint it and sand it. It shows them what hard work does and how much they can accomplish on their own, and it is definitely something they always look forward to." 

