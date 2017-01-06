 Skip to main content
Myla Pitts, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, greeted students to Phillippi Shores Elementary School’s mock Ellis Island.

Phillippi Shores students travel back in time

Anderson Siegert captained one of the “ships” that brought students to Ellis Island during the activity.

Addie Ross fills out a luggage tag to attach to her bag at the baggage check booth at Phillippi Shores Elementary School’s mock Ellis Island.

Each student was given a passport in which student-interviewers marked the results of their medical and background interviews.

Mikayla Lucy and Malia Jones acted as Ellis Island officers.

Ship captains Anderson Siegert and Henry Clausen walked back to the classrooms to get the next load of students to take to Ellis Island.

Selena Akal-Leyva interviews student immigrants about their backgrounds and what jobs they hope to get in America.

A student’s passports is stamped after she successfully navigated the baggage, information, medical and interview booths.

Gregory Budslick dressed as Uncle Sam and welcomed students to America.

Lucy Lowther interviewed student “immigrants” at the medical booth.

Lucy Lowther listens to Kaylee Chavez’s heart before completing her medical examination.

Sadie Pappas completes her medical examination at Phillippi Shores Elementary School’s mock Ellis Island.

Second-grade teacher James Anderson welcomed students to Phillippi Shores Elementary School’s mock Ellis Island.

Second graders at Phillippi Shores Elementary School finished learning about Ellis Island by working their way through the immigration process at their own mock-Ellis Island.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

After a long journey through the halls of Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 142 second graders were greeted by a symbol of hope. Myla Pitts, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, stood underneath a banner that welcomed students to Ellis Island.

“Welcome to America,” said second grade teacher James Anderson. “Anything you can dream you can be.”

Only one thing stood between students and their American dream — a series of interviews evaluating the student’s education background, physical fitness and prospects as American citizens.

The activity concluded the second graders section on Ellis Island. They learned about the process many people went through to immigrate to the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 when the processing center opened and 1954 when it closed.

Students also got the opportunity to learn about their own heritage.

“Most students didn’t realize that their ancestors are from a different country,” second grade teacher Kelly Collins said. “So it’s interesting for them to look back in their family history to see where they’re from.”

Collins said 10 students learned that their ancestors immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.

Parents and grandparents also came to watch the students navigate their way through the activity.

“(It’s nice) for the kids nowadays to see how all of this became America … it’s amazing to see for a grandparent,” Diana Namer said.

 

