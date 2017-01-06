Second graders at Phillippi Shores Elementary School finished learning about Ellis Island by working their way through the immigration process at their own mock-Ellis Island.

After a long journey through the halls of Phillippi Shores Elementary School, 142 second graders were greeted by a symbol of hope. Myla Pitts, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, stood underneath a banner that welcomed students to Ellis Island.

“Welcome to America,” said second grade teacher James Anderson. “Anything you can dream you can be.”

Only one thing stood between students and their American dream — a series of interviews evaluating the student’s education background, physical fitness and prospects as American citizens.

The activity concluded the second graders section on Ellis Island. They learned about the process many people went through to immigrate to the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 when the processing center opened and 1954 when it closed.

Students also got the opportunity to learn about their own heritage.

“Most students didn’t realize that their ancestors are from a different country,” second grade teacher Kelly Collins said. “So it’s interesting for them to look back in their family history to see where they’re from.”

Collins said 10 students learned that their ancestors immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.

Parents and grandparents also came to watch the students navigate their way through the activity.

“(It’s nice) for the kids nowadays to see how all of this became America … it’s amazing to see for a grandparent,” Diana Namer said.