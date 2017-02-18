The elementary school held its annual Measurement Olympics on Feb. 17.

The cafeteria was electric with energy Friday, Feb. 17 at Phillippi Shores Elementary School. Second graders squirmed and squealed from their seats on the floor as they listened to the rules of the 2017 Measurement Olympics.

The students had been practicing their measurements for two weeks in their classrooms and were anxious to put their skills to the ultimate test — a series of eight measurement-related activities.

Students jumped, tossed and put-putted their way to the ultimate prize. Each participate was rewarded with an ice cream sundae toped with 20 grams of toppings.