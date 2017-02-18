 Skip to main content
Tavaris Taylor measures how far his golf ball came to the target.

Phillippi Shores second graders measure up to the compeition

Brooklyn Gryscowka measures how much water she squeezed from a sponge.

Emma Passifiume throws a cotton ball during the shot-put portion of the Measurement Olympics.

Emma Passifiume measures how far she threw her cotton ball

Michelle Bettis throws her paper airplane in the airplane toss portion of the Measurement Olympics.

Xander Levine measures how far he threw his paper airplane.

Chantal Sainz throws her paper airplane in the airplane toss portion of the Measurement Olympics.

Ezra Smith, Aaron Zinn and Orion Geyer

Sebastian Catanese pours water into Taylor Coad' s container during the water relay portion of the Measurement Olympics.

Daisy Doyle, Charlotte Bryceland, Avienda Smith and Kristin Kent

The elementary school held its annual Measurement Olympics on Feb. 17.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The cafeteria was electric with energy Friday, Feb. 17 at Phillippi Shores Elementary School. Second graders squirmed and squealed from their seats on the floor as they listened to the rules of the 2017 Measurement Olympics. 

The students had been practicing their measurements for two weeks in their classrooms and were anxious to put their skills to the ultimate test — a series of eight measurement-related activities. 

Students jumped, tossed and put-putted their way to the ultimate prize. Each participate was rewarded with an ice cream sundae toped with 20 grams of toppings. 

