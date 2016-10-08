 Skip to main content
Phillippi Shores 7k ends with photo finish

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 |

Wellness and Physical Education teacher Amy Kanter warms up students before the start of the 7K and 1-Mile Fun Run.

Wellness and Physical Education teacher Amy Kanter gives a pep talk to students before the start of the 7K and 1-Mile Fun Run.

Denitza and her daughter Mia Petrov

Jim McMahon, "Newbie" and Melissa Hirstein

Julie and Ben Eller after they completed the 1-Mile Fun Run.

Kimberly James and Bill Bella

Event sponsors Si and Shannon McAninch.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Families at the halfway point for the 1-Mile Fun Run

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Students wait for the start of the 7K race.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Runners take off on a new course for the start of the 8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Connor Wozniak and Hector Guzman approach the final stretch of the race.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Connor Wozniak pulls away from Hector Guzman just feet away from the finish line.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Connor Wozniak crosses the finish line ahead of Hector Guzman.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Event sponsor Si McAninch has the honor of starting the 7K.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Phillippi Shores alumna Mia Petrov performs the national anthem before the start of the race.

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

8th annual Phillippi Shores 7K

Noah Brum runs faster as he approaches the finish line for the 1-Mile Fun Run.

Phillippi Shores International Baccalaureate World School hosts 8th annual 7K and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 8.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

It was a battle to the finish for first and second place during the 8th annual Phillippi Shores Elementary 7K Saturday, Oct. 8. 

As runners Connor Wozniak and Hector Guzman rounded the corner in the final stretch of the 7K the sprinted to the finish. Wozniak pulled away with a second to spare to secure a first place finish. 

Their final times were 26:27 and 26:28. 

Race director and Phillippi Shores Assistant Principal Kristi Jarvis estimates 800 in attendance with more than 700 participants in the two races. This year also brought on a new course for runners that weaved down residential streets instead of Proctor Road. 

“This year we wanted to give a new course for runners,” Jarvis said.”It’s also a safer course that isn’t on any main roads.”

