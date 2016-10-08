Phillippi Shores 7k ends with photo finish

It was a battle to the finish for first and second place during the 8th annual Phillippi Shores Elementary 7K Saturday, Oct. 8.

As runners Connor Wozniak and Hector Guzman rounded the corner in the final stretch of the 7K the sprinted to the finish. Wozniak pulled away with a second to spare to secure a first place finish.

Their final times were 26:27 and 26:28.

Race director and Phillippi Shores Assistant Principal Kristi Jarvis estimates 800 in attendance with more than 700 participants in the two races. This year also brought on a new course for runners that weaved down residential streets instead of Proctor Road.

“This year we wanted to give a new course for runners,” Jarvis said.”It’s also a safer course that isn’t on any main roads.”