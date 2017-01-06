 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins

Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency goes out with a bang

Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins

Brigitte and Chris Gallagher

Brigitte and Chris Gallagher

Chorusmaster Patrick Romano conducts the The Perlman Music Program Chorus during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Chorusmaster Patrick Romano conducts the The Perlman Music Program Chorus during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Marsha Powell, Elaine Gast and Ilana Jones

Marsha Powell, Elaine Gast and Ilana Jones

Bill and Audrey Coleman

Bill and Audrey Coleman

Members of the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra perform during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Members of the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra perform during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Joseph and Darnell Gadson-Gill

Joseph and Darnell Gadson-Gill

Bob and Mac Spitzer

Bob and Mac Spitzer

Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus perform during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus perform during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Tom and Jan Tomlinson

Tom and Jan Tomlinson

Ellen and John Cavanaugh

Ellen and John Cavanaugh

Chorusmaster Patrick Romano conducts the The Perlman Music Program Chorus during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Chorusmaster Patrick Romano conducts the The Perlman Music Program Chorus during the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Mickey Fine and Donald Chusid

Mickey Fine and Donald Chusid

Alan and Ruth Ades

Alan and Ruth Ades

Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus bow after performing at the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus bow after performing at the Celebration Concert at Sarasota Opera House on Jan. 5.

John Letourneau and Tillie Patterson

John Letourneau and Tillie Patterson

Annick Burnett and Irwin L. Davis

Annick Burnett and Irwin L. Davis

Barbara Staton and Bob Cutler

Barbara Staton and Bob Cutler

Jay Handelman, Caroline Amory, Beth Malden and Marjorie Floyd

Jay Handelman, Caroline Amory, Beth Malden and Marjorie Floyd

Fran Fergusson and John Bradbury

Fran Fergusson and John Bradbury

Perlman Music Program Board Chair Michael Ritter welcomes the crowd.

Perlman Music Program Board Chair Michael Ritter welcomes the crowd.

Bert and Sue Giroux

Bert and Sue Giroux

Michael and Marcy Klein

Michael and Marcy Klein

Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins welcome the crowd.

Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins welcome the crowd.

Joan and Bart Levenson with Gloria Feibus

Joan and Bart Levenson with Gloria Feibus

Bill and Elaine McClure

Bill and Elaine McClure

Travis and Kathryn Dykes

Travis and Kathryn Dykes

Lee Dougherty Ross, Perlman Music Program Cellist Eliana Yang, Rhoda Beningson and Perlman Music Program Bassist Bailey Amspoker

Lee Dougherty Ross, Perlman Music Program Cellist Eliana Yang, Rhoda Beningson and Perlman Music Program Bassist Bailey Amspoker

Kathleen Stahl and Uta Stahl

Kathleen Stahl and Uta Stahl

Tyler Kaiser, Lindsey Turchon and mother Caroline Turchon

Tyler Kaiser, Lindsey Turchon and mother Caroline Turchon

Marsha Kramer and John Arbuckle

Marsha Kramer and John Arbuckle

Suzy Farbman, Linda Lutz and Nancy Jacobson

Suzy Farbman, Linda Lutz and Nancy Jacobson

Veronica Brady, Roger Derose and Yi-Fang Huang

Veronica Brady, Roger Derose and Yi-Fang Huang

The PMP Sarasota Residency ended with “Event Under the Tent” on Jan. 5.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Opera House was packed Jan. 5 as the 2017 winter residency participants performed at the 13th annual Celebration Concert. Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus performed four pieces ranging from Beethoven’s ‘Kyrie’ from Mass in C Major to Handel’s ‘Alleluia’ from Coronation Anthem No. 2.

After the chorus performance, members of the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra performed three pieces ranging from Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C Minor to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C Major. The group ended the performance with two encores.

After the concert, special guests headed to USF Sarasota-Manatee for “Event Under the Tent,” a celebratory dinner for supporters of PMP. Attendees enjoyed cocktail hour under the tent and on the USF lawn before being seated for a welcome by Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins.

