Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency goes out with a bang

The Sarasota Opera House was packed Jan. 5 as the 2017 winter residency participants performed at the 13th annual Celebration Concert. Members of the Perlman Music Program Chorus performed four pieces ranging from Beethoven’s ‘Kyrie’ from Mass in C Major to Handel’s ‘Alleluia’ from Coronation Anthem No. 2.

After the chorus performance, members of the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra performed three pieces ranging from Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C Minor to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C Major. The group ended the performance with two encores.

After the concert, special guests headed to USF Sarasota-Manatee for “Event Under the Tent,” a celebratory dinner for supporters of PMP. Attendees enjoyed cocktail hour under the tent and on the USF lawn before being seated for a welcome by Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Audrey Robbins.