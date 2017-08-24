 Skip to main content
Kathi Deeter felted the white rabbit atop her homemade hat.

Peridia tea time benefits charity

Nancy Andrews smiles as the program begins.

Nancy Schneider, Kathryn Coyle and Evelyn Cost all attend for the third year in a row.

Karen Roell and Carol Parks and the other guests at their table made their hats during a hat-making party at Roell's house.

Nancy Smith Beth Bittler, Theresa Boley and Wendy McClurg enjoy quiche and salad for lunch.

Janyce Bedessem converted a cowboy hat into a "Mad Hatter" hat using a paper bag, string and other decor.

Chickie Connelly also was one of the models.

Susan Paolilli put up her piece "Nouveu Poppy Field" up for auction to help raise funds for charity.

Eighty-six year old Sally Cook wore a hat her children made for her husband, Art, 36 years ago. It's Hole 16 of Peridia's golf course because Art Cook got three hole-in-ones on that hole, she said.

Milton gives Nate's Honor Animal Rescue volunteer Cher Grossman a hug. He is up for adoption. Nate's was the benefiting charity.

Marlene Danielowicz sells raffle tickets.

Kathy Viana models an outfit from Panache.

Ladies at Peridia Golf and Country Club enjoy the third annual High Tea and Trunk Show.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Peridia Golf and Country Club resident Kathi Deeter spent more time making her Mad Hatter-themed hat than she liked to admit, but her friends were thrilled with the results. It featured a white rabbit, pink teapots, a queen shouting "off with their heads" and playing cards dangling from the brim.

"I felted the bunny," she said. "It took awhile."

She and more than 80 ladies from Peridia gathered at the community's clubhouse Aug. 24 for the third annual High Tea and Trunk Show, an Alice in Wonderland-themed luncheon and fashion show event. 

After feasting on quiche and salad and strawberry cake, ladies settled down for a cup of tea, a fashion show by ladies retailer, Panache, and a "best hat" contest.

Proceeds from the event benefited Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

