Peridia tea time benefits charity

Peridia Golf and Country Club resident Kathi Deeter spent more time making her Mad Hatter-themed hat than she liked to admit, but her friends were thrilled with the results. It featured a white rabbit, pink teapots, a queen shouting "off with their heads" and playing cards dangling from the brim.

"I felted the bunny," she said. "It took awhile."

She and more than 80 ladies from Peridia gathered at the community's clubhouse Aug. 24 for the third annual High Tea and Trunk Show, an Alice in Wonderland-themed luncheon and fashion show event.

After feasting on quiche and salad and strawberry cake, ladies settled down for a cup of tea, a fashion show by ladies retailer, Panache, and a "best hat" contest.

Proceeds from the event benefited Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.