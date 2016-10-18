People Helping People Awards Breakfast honors “champions for older adults”

The ballroom was near maximum seating capacity at Michael’s On East on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Sarasota Friendship Centers hosted its annual People Helping People Awards Breakfast.



Supporters of the centers gathered to socialize in the Michael’s On East courtyard before heading inside the ballroom for breakfast. Awards were then presented to Bob and Diane Roskamp, Dr. Bruce Robinson, Phil Delaney, Pam Baron and posthumously to Doug Heinlen, accepted by his wife, Mary Heinlen.