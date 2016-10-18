 Skip to main content
Julie Delaney with Hidden Gem Award Winner Phil Delaney

People Helping People Awards Breakfast honors “champions for older adults”

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016

People Helping People Chairman Michael Juceam welcomes the crowd.

Terry McGannon and Harry E. Hobson

Kathleen Houseweart and Life Changer Award Winner Dr. Bruce Robinson

Gordon T. Okawa and Gloria Schranz

Sally Schule and Heidi Brown

Scott Anderson, Edie Chaifetz and Dr. Bart Levenson

Chair of the Friendship Centers Board of Governors Kathy Silverberg speaks about what the center means to her, especially after her 94-year-old father started to receive care there recently.

Bonti Burgess, Cheryl Hamlin, Carolyn Stephens and Bob Carter Senior Advocacy Award Winner Pam Baron

Guests dined on cinnamon rolls, sausage and other breakfast items at Michael’s On East.

Kareen Ver Helst and Nancy Hobson

Bob Roskamp gives a speech after accepting his Visionary Award. Roskamp spoke about how his passion for helping people with mental diseases started after his brother’s struggle with Schizophrenia culminated in him ending his life.

John and Barb Robinson

People Helping People Chairman Michael Juceam with Senior Friendship Centers Vice President of Development and Marketing Marty Katz

Terry McGovern, Mary Pat McNally, Richard Gerrity and Diane Muir

Andria Bilan and Jennifer Singer

Steven Strumpf and Joe Devore

Jane Thompson and Visionary Award Winner Bob Roskamp

Heidi Brown and Brian Lipton

Jackie Rogers, Visionary Award Winner Bob Roskamp and Angus Rogers

The event was held at Michael’s On East and benefited Sarasota Friendship Centers.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The ballroom was near maximum seating capacity at Michael’s On East on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Sarasota Friendship Centers hosted its annual People Helping People Awards Breakfast.


Supporters of the centers gathered to socialize in the Michael’s On East courtyard before heading inside the ballroom for breakfast. Awards were then presented to Bob and Diane Roskamp, Dr. Bruce Robinson, Phil Delaney, Pam Baron and posthumously to Doug Heinlen, accepted by his wife, Mary Heinlen.

