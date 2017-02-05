 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Mickey Davis, Donna Koffman, Jamie Becker, Bianca Lawrence, Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson and Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast President Christine Johnson

Palm Ball raises funds to protect land along the Gulf

Sally Schule, Ariane Dart and Caroline

Mike Honcho, Mark van den Broek

Colleen Greenwell, Marie Bowman, Aurelie van den Broek and Anne Westman

Jeremy Wright, Andrew Basco and Graeme Malloch

Lisa Merrill and Dina Malloch

Robert and Carolyn Johnson with Tracy and Seth Spalsbury

Paula Ippolito, Gigi Cetrulo and Heidi Chawkins

Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett with Missy and Kevin Cooper

Todd and Barbara Stainbrook with Jennifer and Rob Rominiecki

Iwan and Ausiya Mohamed

Rich and Maureen Carnevale

Patrick Nettles, David and Jacqueline Morton and Kim Nettles

Debi Osborne, Alyssa Nohren, Helen Boloankis and Barbara Gwild

Gino Lamarca and Christina DeCicco

Glenn and Dianne Shipley with Jane and Marty Faust

Kathleen France, Mary Dee Hicks, Ann Casto and Faine Smith

Krystal hansen, Charlie Bailey, Gwen and Tom Watson and Veronica Brady

Ann and Larry Garberding with Ken and Dorothy Rowe

Laura and Declan Sheehy with Page Knobel, Diane Barth and Browyn Sherman

Elizabeth Moore dances with Rob Patten.

George and Kimberly Manooshian

Caroline Turchon

Elizabeth and Jeff Eisenman hit the dance floor.

Doug and Erin Christy with Kelly Romanoff and Jessica Polk

Mary Louise O’Connell dances with Mario Bernardis.

Members of Pocket Chain perform.

Members of Pocket Chain perform.

Members of Pocket Chain perform.

The 10th anniversary Palm Ball was held at Bay Preserve at Osprey on Feb. 4.

The 10th anniversary Palm Ball was held at Bay Preserve at Osprey on Feb. 4.

The 10th anniversary Palm Ball was held at Bay Preserve at Osprey on Feb. 4.

The 10th anniversary Palm Ball was held at Bay Preserve at Osprey on Feb. 4.

The 10th anniversary of the event was celebrated at Bay Preserve on Feb. 4.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Although the setup was a workout for those of us wearing high heels Feb. 4, the fact that the 10th annual Palm Ball took place outside atop a grassy floor seemed very fitting.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s annual black tie fundraiser was held at the Bay Preserve at Osprey on the beautiful Saturday evening, and its purpose was to raise funds to aid the foundation’s current goal of adding 10,000 acres to the protected lands along the Gulf Coast.

Guests enjoyed cocktails under enchanting garden lights on the lawn of the Burrows-Matson House before adjourning to the large party tent for a Michael’s On East meal. A live auction followed, marking the first one of its kind in event history, followed by the traditional paddle raise (featuring palm tree-shaped paddles, of course). Attendees then were told by first-time auctioneer and event Co-Chairwoman Jamie Becker that it was time to dance, and many of them did — but not before they finished their dessert.

