Palm Ball raises funds to protect land along the Gulf

Although the setup was a workout for those of us wearing high heels Feb. 4, the fact that the 10th annual Palm Ball took place outside atop a grassy floor seemed very fitting.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s annual black tie fundraiser was held at the Bay Preserve at Osprey on the beautiful Saturday evening, and its purpose was to raise funds to aid the foundation’s current goal of adding 10,000 acres to the protected lands along the Gulf Coast.

Guests enjoyed cocktails under enchanting garden lights on the lawn of the Burrows-Matson House before adjourning to the large party tent for a Michael’s On East meal. A live auction followed, marking the first one of its kind in event history, followed by the traditional paddle raise (featuring palm tree-shaped paddles, of course). Attendees then were told by first-time auctioneer and event Co-Chairwoman Jamie Becker that it was time to dance, and many of them did — but not before they finished their dessert.