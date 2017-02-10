Palm Aire fashion fun helps charity

Fashion may have taken center stage Feb. 10, at the Palm Aire Women’s Club’s annual fashion show event, but charity remained the focus.

With tables decorated with hearts and flowers, more than 170 ladies enjoyed lunch, followed by a fashion show featuring clothing from Panache’, in Sarasota. The “An Affair of the Heart”-themed event, which also included a silent auction, raised money for scholarships for students to State College of Florida and Manatee Technical College.

Attendee Kim Lege said she had a blast, and especially loved how the show benefited others.

“I love this whole group,” she said. “They're very charitable.”