Kathleen Allen, Marylou Maracchion and Bianca Kulba

Palm Aire fashion fun helps charity

Rose Marie Aichhorn with Meg Garofalo

Mary Beth Rempp, event co-chairwoman, and Lynn Harrison, event chairwoman

Peggy Fainelli with Lydia McIntire

Kim Lege says the "Pledge of Allegiance" for the opening of the Palm Aire Women' s Club meeting, prior to the fashion show.

Jeri Susi brought friend Gabi Tapkas.

Patti Hernandez brought her friend, Sandy Homko.

Lynn Thompson, front, listens to the fashion show introductions. Behind her are Marilyn Trescone, center, and Caroline Magda, left.

More than 170 ladies turned out for a fashion show featuring designs from Panache'.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Fashion may have taken center stage Feb. 10, at the Palm Aire Women’s Club’s annual fashion show event, but charity remained the focus.

With tables decorated with hearts and flowers, more than 170 ladies enjoyed lunch, followed by a fashion show featuring clothing from Panache’, in Sarasota. The “An Affair of the Heart”-themed event, which also included a silent auction, raised money for scholarships for students to State College of Florida and Manatee Technical College.

Attendee Kim Lege said she had a blast, and especially loved how the show benefited others.

“I love this whole group,” she said. “They're very charitable.”

