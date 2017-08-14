Overlook Park gets cleaned SUP

Waterside parties aren't known for leaving the beach better than they found it, but that's exactly what Engulfed Adventures had in mind Aug. 13.

The kayak and stand up paddle board company hosted a clean up and barbecue at Overlook Park. As children played on oversized inflatable rafts, parents and older children got to work, armed with gloves and large black trash bags.

It wasn't all about the work though. As the work wound down, volunteers also enjoyed stand up paddle board — SUP — excursions and burgers.