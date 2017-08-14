 Skip to main content
Volunteers take out stand up paddle boards on New Pass.

Overlook Park gets cleaned SUP

Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 |

Mackenzie Flanagan and Eaden Patterson

Mike, Cori and Finnley Petrilla

Ella and Danielle Christensen

Susan Flanagan launches a paddle board into New Pass during the Engulfed Adventures Overlook Park cleanup.

Deirdre and Tony Chioccarelli

Tori Arms and Crystal Chanako

Kylie McCurry plays with Witten the dog during Engulfed Adventures Overlook Park cleanup.

Casey Poli, Amanda McCurry and Mackenzie Flanagan

The paddle board and kayak company Engulfed Adventures pitched in to clean up Overlook Park on Aug. 13.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Waterside parties aren't known for leaving the beach better than they found it, but that's exactly what Engulfed Adventures had in mind Aug. 13. 

The kayak and stand up paddle board company hosted a clean up and barbecue at Overlook Park. As children played on oversized inflatable rafts, parents and older children got to work, armed with gloves and large black trash bags. 

It wasn't all about the work though. As the work wound down, volunteers also enjoyed stand up paddle board — SUP — excursions and burgers. 

