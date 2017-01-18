Outstanding local ladies honored at Women in Power Luncheon

Generous women can be found at every corner of Sarasota’s philanthropic scene, but sometimes the hands-on work done by some of the biggest community supporters goes unrecognized.

That’s why the National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee started the Women of Power Luncheon 32 years ago. On Jan. 18, the ballroom at Michael’s On East served as the stage for the annual event, honoring four women who are champions for several different social justice causes.

KT Curran, Sue Jacobson, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Bunny Skirboll are passionate about bettering the lives of women, children and families. As a group, they stand as advocates for youth and female education, human welfare and community and mental health, and they have served on the boards of countless nonprofits, produced documentaries, founded institutions, started philanthropies and left their mark on both Sarasota and communities across the country.

The Women in Power luncheon placed a spotlight on these notable women and celebrated both the achievements they’ve made and their future successes that have yet to come. A portion of the proceeds from the event went towards the National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee scholarship fund for non-traditional college students.