Honorees KT Curran, Sue Jacobson, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Bunny Skirboll

Outstanding local ladies honored at Women in Power Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Honorees KT Curran, Sue Jacobson, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Bunny Skirboll

Chairwoman Geri Serot, Dee Newberry and Nicci Kobritz

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Chairwoman Geri Serot, Dee Newberry and Nicci Kobritz

Gerri Aaron and Brian Lipton

Gerri Aaron and Brian Lipton

Gerri Aaron and Brian Lipton

Paul Tarantino and Steve Martin

Paul Tarantino and Steve Martin

Paul Tarantino and Steve Martin

Jennifer Mainey, Lana Tudin, Kate McManus, Janet Pederson and Kay Zahn

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Jennifer Mainey, Lana Tudin, Kate McManus, Janet Pederson and Kay Zahn

Timi Wolov and Sherrie Handelman

Timi Wolov and Sherrie Handelman

Timi Wolov and Sherrie Handelman

Ilana Kroll and Linda Klafter

Ilana Kroll and Linda Klafter

Ilana Kroll and Linda Klafter

Sandra Rifkin, Mort Skirboll and Judy Gelman

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Sandra Rifkin, Mort Skirboll and Judy Gelman

Joanne Trachtenberg, Judy Fishbein and Cecile Alexander

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Joanne Trachtenberg, Judy Fishbein and Cecile Alexander

Joan Magiet and Myrna Stoltz

Joan Magiet and Myrna Stoltz

Joan Magiet and Myrna Stoltz

Anita Knisbacher and Rosalie Leon

Anita Knisbacher and Rosalie Leon

Anita Knisbacher and Rosalie Leon

Chairwoman Geri Serot welcomes attendees.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Chairwoman Geri Serot welcomes attendees.

Judy Paschall and Stephanie Tucker

Judy Paschall and Stephanie Tucker

Judy Paschall and Stephanie Tucker

Veronica Brady, Denise Rees, Nelle Miller and Felice Schulaner

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Veronica Brady, Denise Rees, Nelle Miller and Felice Schulaner

Michele Redwine and Debbie Trice

Michele Redwine and Debbie Trice

Michele Redwine and Debbie Trice

Arlene Levy, Stacey R. Grad, Marcia DuBrin, Debbie Engleson and Karen Sites

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Arlene Levy, Stacey R. Grad, Marcia DuBrin, Debbie Engleson and Karen Sites

Anne Virag and Fran Blum

Anne Virag and Fran Blum

Anne Virag and Fran Blum

Guests enjoyed a chocolate mousse dessert at Michael’s On East on Jan. 18.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed a chocolate mousse dessert at Michael’s On East on Jan. 18.

Sally Schule and Debra Jacobs

Sally Schule and Debra Jacobs

Sally Schule and Debra Jacobs

Sharon Prizant with Honoree Sue Jacobson and her mother, Dorothy Jacobson

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Sharon Prizant with Honoree Sue Jacobson and her mother, Dorothy Jacobson

Marlo Turner, Hermione Gilpin and Debra Coleman

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Marlo Turner, Hermione Gilpin and Debra Coleman

Itzel Lieberman and Bonnie Sussman

Itzel Lieberman and Bonnie Sussman

Itzel Lieberman and Bonnie Sussman

Kathleen Gurney and Carol Green

Kathleen Gurney and Carol Green

Kathleen Gurney and Carol Green

Jessica Rogers and Lori Merritt

Jessica Rogers and Lori Merritt

Jessica Rogers and Lori Merritt

Kenney DeCamp and Honoree Dr. Lisa Merritt

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Kenney DeCamp and Honoree Dr. Lisa Merritt

Nancy Miller and Betty Schoenbaum

Nancy Miller and Betty Schoenbaum

Nancy Miller and Betty Schoenbaum

Four prominent Sarasota women were recognized at Michael’s On East on Jan. 18.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Generous women can be found at every corner of Sarasota’s philanthropic scene, but sometimes the hands-on work done by some of the biggest community supporters goes unrecognized.

That’s why the National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee started the Women of Power Luncheon 32 years ago. On Jan. 18, the ballroom at Michael’s On East served as the stage for the annual event, honoring four women who are champions for several different social justice causes.

KT Curran, Sue Jacobson, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Bunny Skirboll are passionate about bettering the lives of women, children and families. As a group, they stand as advocates for youth and female education, human welfare and community and mental health, and they have served on the boards of countless nonprofits, produced documentaries, founded institutions, started philanthropies and left their mark on both Sarasota and communities across the country.

The Women in Power luncheon placed a spotlight on these notable women and celebrated both the achievements they’ve made and their future successes that have yet to come. A portion of the proceeds from the event went towards the National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee scholarship fund for non-traditional college students.

