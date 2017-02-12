Orchid Ball transforms Selby into “The Color of Dreams”

Stepping into Orchid Ball: une soirée en fleurs was like stepping into a French impressionist painting.

As guests entered Marie Selby Botanical Gardens they walked beneath a sky of red lights and hanging plant life before winding their way through the new Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams exhibit.

After a photo opp and a glimpse at the breathtaking stained glass artwork of the exhibit, event-goers headed to the great lawn for drinks and mingling under garden lights and white paper lanterns. From afar, guests saw what looked like three enormous and colorful abstract paintings, but upon further inspection they discovered that blending into each framed piece was a model painted in the same colors.

Attendees then followed the path to the gazebo and through the balloon archway before reaching the final destination: the vibrant dinner tent with a garden of its own featuring red roses, red amaranthus and phalaenopsis orchids. Guests dined on their Michael's On East meal under projections of floral paintings on the ceiling, immersing themselves in the piece of art that was Orchid Ball 2017.