Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki, president of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Orchid Ball transforms Selby into “The Color of Dreams”

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Co-Chairwomen Liebe Gamble, Katie Hollingsworth, Emily Stroud and Ashley Kozel with Jennifer Rominiecki, president of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Annette and Bill Lloyd

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Michelle Senglaub, Jen Rust and Kelly Abercrombie

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Suzy Steelman, Mike Yourison and Katie and Tom Cornell

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Models covered in paint blended in with three colorful paintings, moving ever so slightly every couple minutes to show guests that they were there.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Terri and Michael Klauber

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Kim and Phil Mancini

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Dennis Rees, Felice Schulaner and Veronica and Jay Brady

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Katie Hayes, Lauren Hayes and Katie Cianfaglione

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Chet and Mischa Kirby with Pallas Knight and Brenton Cloud

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Daniel and Jeannie Perales with Sarah Cartwright and David Barry

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Kameron and Bart Hodgens with Debbie Partridge

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Deborah Blue and Katherine Scott

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Mike and Kathie Roberts with Marge and Itzik Barpal

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Jeanne Graham and Karen Turner

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Courtney Church-Del Buono and her husband, Tyler Del Buono with Erin and Doug Christy and Jessica and Will Chase

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Sally Schule and Susan Malloy Jones

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Sally Schule and Susan Malloy Jones

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Ian and Melissa Howard with Paul and Gay Daniels

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Tammy and Richard Karp

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Valerie Leatherwood, Ashley Kozel and Jennie Famigilo

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Rochelle Nigri and Mark Zolner

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Models covered in paint blended in with three colorful paintings, moving ever so slightly every couple minutes to show guests that they were there.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Bill and Margaret Wise

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Joe and Lorrie Romano with Jennifer and Lane Smith

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Monique and William Paterson

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Bob and Ariane Dart

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Chris and Aimee Cogan with Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Guests at the Orchid Ball: une soirée en fleurs make their grand entrance into the tent on the great lawn of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Feb. 11.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Chris Allen and Amy Donnellan

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Syndee Barakat and Brett James

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Ashley Grant and Charlie Ann Syprett

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Selby Gardens Senior Director of Special Projects Roger Capote said the concept of the evening was to bring the gardens’ new model of horticulture + art to life.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Jonathan and Kathryn Parks

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Co-Chairwoman Liebe Gamble told the crowd about how special the gardens’ were to her as a child before toasting with Co-Chairwomen Emily Stroud, Katie Hollingsworth and Ashley Kozel.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Michael Saunders and Ron Burks

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Cathy Layton and Roxie Jerde

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

The annual Marie Selby Botanical Gardens fundraiser was held at the gardens on Feb. 11.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Stepping into Orchid Ball: une soirée en fleurs was like stepping into a French impressionist painting.

As guests entered Marie Selby Botanical Gardens they walked beneath a sky of red lights and hanging plant life before winding their way through the new Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams exhibit.

After a photo opp and a glimpse at the breathtaking stained glass artwork of the exhibit, event-goers headed to the great lawn for drinks and mingling under garden lights and white paper lanterns. From afar, guests saw what looked like three enormous and colorful abstract paintings, but upon further inspection they discovered that blending into each framed piece was a model painted in the same colors.

Attendees then followed the path to the gazebo and through the balloon archway before reaching the final destination: the vibrant dinner tent with a garden of its own featuring red roses, red amaranthus and phalaenopsis orchids. Guests dined on their Michael's On East meal under projections of floral paintings on the ceiling, immersing themselves in the piece of art that was Orchid Ball 2017.

