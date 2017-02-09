 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Teri Hansen and Wendy Deming

Orchid Ball sponsors get a sneak peak of Chagall exhibit

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Teri Hansen and Wendy Deming

Katherine and Frank Martucci

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Katherine and Frank Martucci

Deb Coleman and Sally Schule

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Deb Coleman and Sally Schule

Deb Codella and Juliana Ferro

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Deb Codella and Juliana Ferro

Rosemary Eure and Rob Brown

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Rosemary Eure and Rob Brown

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Louise Harenza, Marv Kocian and daughter-in-law Kim Kocian

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Louise Harenza, Marv Kocian and daughter-in-law Kim Kocian

David and Lori Sutton

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

David and Lori Sutton

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Joan Konkel and Nikki Sedacca

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Joan Konkel and Nikki Sedacca

Norman and Patti Schimmel

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Norman and Patti Schimmel

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera runs from Feb. 12-July 31 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Toni Herber and Barbara Shirley

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Toni Herber and Barbara Shirley

Rob and Emily Stroud

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Rob and Emily Stroud

After enjoying the Marc Chagall exhibit, guests at the Orchid Ball sponsor preview party on Feb. 8 journeyed to Michael’s on the Bay where they were greeted by this Chagall quote in front of a lavender garden.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

After enjoying the Marc Chagall exhibit, guests at the Orchid Ball sponsor preview party on Feb. 8 journeyed to Michael’s on the Bay where they were greeted by this Chagall quote in front of a lavender garden.

Buy this Photo
Larry and Nola Hietbrink with Tova and Larry Vickar

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Larry and Nola Hietbrink with Tova and Larry Vickar

Mike Wilson and Thomas Luzier

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Mike Wilson and Thomas Luzier

Bev Bartner and Molly Schechter

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Bev Bartner and Molly Schechter

Mac Spitzer, Anne Spindel, Ilene Fox, Debbie Cohen and Bob Spitzer

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Mac Spitzer, Anne Spindel, Ilene Fox, Debbie Cohen and Bob Spitzer

Kelvin Cooper and Doug Logan

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Kelvin Cooper and Doug Logan

Share
Event supporters were among the first to see the Selby Marc Chagall exhibit at a preview party on Feb. 8.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Walking through the new Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera exhibit at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is like walking into a different world.

Time seems to move at a slower pace in Chagall’s universe — it’s a peaceful trip through what feels like a cathedral built around an enchanting garden. Floral waterfalls cascade out of flower pots, blossoms peak out of reflection ponds and hanging botanical life serve as natural frames for the breathtaking stained glass artwork on display.

Orchid Ball sponsors were among the first Selby guests to experience the exhibit on Feb. 8 before following the path to Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with a spectacular view of Sarasota Bay during sunset.

The exhibit officially opens to the public on Feb. 12.

Related Stories