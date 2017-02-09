Orchid Ball sponsors get a sneak peak of Chagall exhibit

Walking through the new Marc Chagall’s Cote d’Azur: The Artist’s Botanical Imagery and Inspiration Found on the French Riviera exhibit at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is like walking into a different world.

Time seems to move at a slower pace in Chagall’s universe — it’s a peaceful trip through what feels like a cathedral built around an enchanting garden. Floral waterfalls cascade out of flower pots, blossoms peak out of reflection ponds and hanging botanical life serve as natural frames for the breathtaking stained glass artwork on display.

Orchid Ball sponsors were among the first Selby guests to experience the exhibit on Feb. 8 before following the path to Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with a spectacular view of Sarasota Bay during sunset.

The exhibit officially opens to the public on Feb. 12.