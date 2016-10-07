'Old Florida' makes its debut at LBKCA

When Barbara Banks bumped into Tim Jaeger at Jessica’s Picture Framing he told her about his, Joseph Arnegger and Tom Stephen’s idea for “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation.”

The exhibit would aim to capture and pay tribute to the beauty and history of the state.

Banks had a source of inspiration for their work, and it came to life at the exhibit’s opening at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts on Oct. 7. At the opening, 36 paintings were displayed for the first time, and one of them was a painting of Banks’ mother, Betty Banks.

Barbara Banks had passed along a photo of her mother on the beach outside of the old Lido Beach Casino to Jaeger who translated it into a painting, “Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino.” Banks called the painting touching.

“She’s a beautiful spirit,” she said.

The idea came together about eight months ago, and the artists were thrilled to see it come to life. Stephens said there’s so much prep that went into this exhibit that people don’t understand, but, aside from the prep, Jaeger calls the final product wonderful.

“[There’s] nothing more fulfilling when you start with an idea then start in a studio and it becomes reality,” Jaeger said.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” is on display until Nov. 11.