 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ava Banks and Keira Baldwin

ODA fifth graders finish their time at the lower school

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Ava Banks and Keira Baldwin

Buy this Photo
Reece Benson, Andrew Brewer, Ben Brewer, Caleb Bosek, Edward Bentley, Brandon Beasley and Ryan Abernathy

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Reece Benson, Andrew Brewer, Ben Brewer, Caleb Bosek, Edward Bentley, Brandon Beasley and Ryan Abernathy

Buy this Photo
Sara Chinnici and Kendall Cassidy

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Sara Chinnici and Kendall Cassidy

Buy this Photo
Ariel Conway, Rachel Constant and Daniel Claude

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Ariel Conway, Rachel Constant and Daniel Claude

Buy this Photo
Fifth graders line up outside before their processional at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Fifth graders line up outside before their processional at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Head of School David Mahler welcomes guests to the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Head of School David Mahler welcomes guests to the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Head of School David Mahler welcomes guests to the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Head of School David Mahler welcomes guests to the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
The fifth graders await the ceremony to begin at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

The fifth graders await the ceremony to begin at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Giulia Lyons gives a speech at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Giulia Lyons gives a speech at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Nolan Naese gives a speech at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Nolan Naese gives a speech at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Graduating fifth graders sing “Happiness” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Graduating fifth graders sing “Happiness” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Graduating fifth graders sing “The World is Ours” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Graduating fifth graders sing “The World is Ours” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Darcey Skelton shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after winning the Citizenship Award at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Darcey Skelton shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after winning the Citizenship Award at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Graduating fifth graders pretend to be lifeless dolls — part of the Toy Story Challenge — after hitting the floor when Head of Lower School Tanna Horner shouted “Andy’s coming!” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Graduating fifth graders pretend to be lifeless dolls — part of the Toy Story Challenge — after hitting the floor when Head of Lower School Tanna Horner shouted “Andy’s coming!” at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation.

Buy this Photo
Grace Emma Frazier shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Grace Emma Frazier shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Ava Grace Krug shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Ava Grace Krug shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Gabrielle Kozel shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Gabrielle Kozel shakes hands with Head of School David Mahler after getting her diploma at the Out-of-Door Academy Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.

Buy this Photo
Share
The lower school graduates were celebrated at a ceremony on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It’s uncommon to watch a graduation ceremony during which the students fall to the floor at the call of a two-word command. But then again, every graduating class shows their personality in unique ways.

At The Out-of-Door Academy’s Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel, Head of Lower School Tanna Horner showed the fun-loving nature of the class of 2024 when, during a reflection on all of the trends of the past year, she shouted “Andy’s coming!” and all of the students fell to the floor, imitating the character Woody from Toy Story when he hears his owner Andy is coming and he has to retreat to the state of a lifeless toy.

These lively students of the class of 2024 were celebrated by family, friends and faculty at the event, which began with a faculty and staff processional, then a processional of the 56 graduates.

Head of School David Mahler then welcomed guests before every graduate took a turn at the podium to tell the history of their class. Afterwards, student speaker Nolan Naese gave his speech, “The Race,” before the class chorus performed “Happiness” and “The World is Ours.”

Several students were then recognized for their hard work and spirit before all the students received their certificates from Mahler.

Next year, the class of 2024 will move to the Middle & Upper School campus in Lakewood Ranch, where they will attend class for the remainder of their time at ODA. 

Related Stories