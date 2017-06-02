ODA fifth graders finish their time at the lower school

It’s uncommon to watch a graduation ceremony during which the students fall to the floor at the call of a two-word command. But then again, every graduating class shows their personality in unique ways.

Fifth Grade Graduation Awards Academic

Jacob Kaplan



Citizenship

Darcey Skelton

Caroline Yancey



Spirit of ODA

Nolan Naese

Trey Naese



Sportsmanship

Lexi LaGasse

Andrew Brewer

Claire Hansen

Ben Brewer



At The Out-of-Door Academy’s Lower School Graduation on June 2 at Siesta Key Chapel, Head of Lower School Tanna Horner showed the fun-loving nature of the class of 2024 when, during a reflection on all of the trends of the past year, she shouted “Andy’s coming!” and all of the students fell to the floor, imitating the character Woody from Toy Story when he hears his owner Andy is coming and he has to retreat to the state of a lifeless toy.

These lively students of the class of 2024 were celebrated by family, friends and faculty at the event, which began with a faculty and staff processional, then a processional of the 56 graduates.

Head of School David Mahler then welcomed guests before every graduate took a turn at the podium to tell the history of their class. Afterwards, student speaker Nolan Naese gave his speech, “The Race,” before the class chorus performed “Happiness” and “The World is Ours.”

Several students were then recognized for their hard work and spirit before all the students received their certificates from Mahler.

Next year, the class of 2024 will move to the Middle & Upper School campus in Lakewood Ranch, where they will attend class for the remainder of their time at ODA.