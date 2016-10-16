 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
ODA Cardboard Challenge

ODA accepts Global Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Seb takes a turn on one of the monster-themed cardboard games.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Addy celebrates winning tickets during the Out-of-Door Academy Cardboard Challenge.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Sarasota County Commissioner Christine Robinson encourages Molly Rauch during the Out-of-Door Academy Global Cardboard Challenge.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Students brought their own sense of creativity to the games.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Bella supervises her cardboard arcade game as Erik plays.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Katie Rauch with George, Patrick and Molly

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Jacquie, Doc and Peter Borden

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Students built and play games made from cardboard at Out-of-Door Academy.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Walter feeds the monster "cookies" to win tickets.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Zora emerges from the game her brother Oliver built.

Buy this Photo
ODA Cardboard Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Alex demonstrates how to play his hopscotch game.

Buy this Photo
Share
Families build and play games made from cardboard at Out-of-Door Academy.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Students were stepping right up to take a swing of a cardboard hammer or one of the many arcade games made during the Out-of-Door Academy Global Cardboard Challenge Saturday morning. 

Students and parents spent the morning at the Lower School Siesta Key campus building arcade games out of cardboard. Mattress Firm helped supply the day with cardboard boxes and tape.

Director of collaborative learning and educational outreach at ODA, Camela Giraurd directed the event that gave students three hours to build the games and then an hour to play their creations. 

“It’s a time that celebrates creativity,” Giraud said. 

Parents Jacquie and Peter Borden helped their son Doc run his strong-man style game inspired by the ODA mascot Thor. 

“I really like the games at the arcade with the hammer because I’m really good at them,” Doc said. 

Related Stories