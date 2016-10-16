ODA accepts Global Cardboard Challenge

Students were stepping right up to take a swing of a cardboard hammer or one of the many arcade games made during the Out-of-Door Academy Global Cardboard Challenge Saturday morning.

Students and parents spent the morning at the Lower School Siesta Key campus building arcade games out of cardboard. Mattress Firm helped supply the day with cardboard boxes and tape.

Director of collaborative learning and educational outreach at ODA, Camela Giraurd directed the event that gave students three hours to build the games and then an hour to play their creations.

“It’s a time that celebrates creativity,” Giraud said.

Parents Jacquie and Peter Borden helped their son Doc run his strong-man style game inspired by the ODA mascot Thor.

“I really like the games at the arcade with the hammer because I’m really good at them,” Doc said.