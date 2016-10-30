Oceanic Evening marks end of Mote’s Oceans of Opportunity Campaign

Staff and supporters of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Saturday, Oct. 29 to celebrate the achievements of its first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign, Oceans of Opportunity.

The campaign is part of Mote’s 2020 Vision and Strategic Plan, which includes an international coral research and restoration center in the Florida Keys, expansion of its various educational programs and continued recruitment of outstanding postdoctoral scientists. The goal of the campaign was to raise $50 million, and as President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby announced at the gala, Mote surpassed that goal and raised $51, 736,582.