Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy

Oceanic Evening marks end of Mote’s Oceans of Opportunity Campaign

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2016

Terry Lou Ritchie, Bill Ritchie, Dr. Christelle Bouchard and Andrea Stephens

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

A “mermaid” graces the lobby outside the ballroom for cocktail hour.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Marilyn Schroeter, John Strickland and Chairwoman Judy Graham

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Christine Koerwer, Sue Lee, Kim Bassos-Hull and Missy Myers

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Mike Murray, Karen Hansen, Rich and Jennifer Plettner and Dr. Al Hernandez

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Ken and Carrie Cox

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Diamond Vault created a custom convertible brooch/pin with 18 KT yellow and white gold, 37 diamonds in the shape of a piece of coral, and blue topaz. Attendees had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for the chance to win the piece.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Veronica Brady, Keith Monda and Erin Kabinoff, chief development officer for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Sarah Runge and Dr. Jordon Beckler

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Susie Klingeman and Catherine Armitage

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Guests munched on shrimp appetizers during cocktail hour.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Rogan Donelly with Julie and Phil Delaney

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Sandy Edinger, Adrienne Atkins, Anthony Singley and Martha Edinger

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Sharon Pierce, Dr. Richard Pierce, Sunny Raegen, Mark Mitchell, Pat Donegan and Donna and Dr. Dave Vaughn

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

The oceanic theme carried over into the centerpieces and tableware color scheme.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Chair of the Mote Board of Trustees Lowe Morrison, Leiza Fitzgerald and Jen and David Otterness

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Barbara Brizdle and Roxie Jerde

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Julie and David Dickson

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

The ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was transformed into a colorful oceanic scene.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Dr. Harry and Jenni Kopelman

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Jacquelyn and Trudo Letschert with Pam and Bob Taylor

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Darla and Bill Furst

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Chair of the Mote Board of Trustees Lowe Morrison welcomes the crowd.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Alan Rose and Hermione Gilpin

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Hobart and Janis Swan with Andria Piekarz and Alan Amero

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Glenda Miller with Dr. Tom and Sandi Troxler

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium Dr. Michael Crosby announces the final amount of money raised through the Oceans of Opportunity Campaign: $51,736,582.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Courtney and Paul Tarantino with Nick and Katie Kominos

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Monty Clark, Dr. Erinn Muller and Dr. Andrea and Joe Tarnecki

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Cindy Peterson and Mary Beth Goddard

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Rudy and Darcy Webb, Tom and Clare Merrick, Elizabeth Gifford and Cedar Hames

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Emily Markey and Trevor Bland

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Bob Essner, chair of the campaign, thanks members of the Board of Trustees for their 100% participation.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Stan Pastor, Chairwoman Judy Graham and Stephanie Shaw

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

The annual gala was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Saturday, Oct. 29.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Staff and supporters of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Saturday, Oct. 29 to celebrate the achievements of its first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign, Oceans of Opportunity.

The campaign is part of Mote’s 2020 Vision and Strategic Plan, which includes an international coral research and restoration center in the Florida Keys, expansion of its various educational programs and continued recruitment of outstanding postdoctoral scientists. The goal of the campaign was to raise $50 million, and as President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby announced at the gala, Mote surpassed that goal and raised $51, 736,582.

