Country Club East 8-year-old Ryan Catlett gets a thrill out of an inflatable slide.

Obstacles add fun to Lakewood Ranch YMCA Fall Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Roman Obukhov, 5, climbs down the wall during one portion of the children's obstacle course at the YMCA Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Rothaar, 6, snuggles with a small goat at the YMCA's Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Bradenton's Kaia Hopkins, 2, hangs out in the goat pen and feels the small horns on top of the goat's head.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carla Lawton and her son Matthew Lawton, 2, having a splendid time together at this year fall festival at the YMCA.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Ellington's Presley Briggs, 3, gives a thumbs up as she twirls around in her pink jumper at the YMCA's fall festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Bradenton's Charlotte Runck, 2, dances on the dance floor with her Kona Ice lips at the YMCA's Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Heritage Harbor's Zenmar Cardenio-Santiago, 5, on his way back to his parents after a pony ride at the YMCA Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Bradenton's Adam Johnson, 4, has a great time on the inflatable slide during the YMCA's Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Heritage Harbor's Ziarymar Cerdenio-Santiago, 7, is excited for her pony ride at the YMCA's Fall Festival.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Annual event also features a petting zoo
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

A bounce in their step

Children love inflatable obstacles at YMCA's Fall Festival.

Making changes at the YMCA's Fall Festival in Lakewood Ranch Nov. 4 presented no big obstacle for event organizers.

They simply offered an obstacle course for the children.

Just under 100 people gave a thumbs up to the change. The children loved the collection of bounce houses and inflatable slides. They also loved the petting zoo while the adults and children benefitted from the many vendors.

"This was our first obstacle course at the fall festival and we'll definitely do it again," said Amy Skillman, a fitness director at the  YMCA Parrish branch. "About 60 people pre-registered and another 30 just showed up. We are very pleased with it."

