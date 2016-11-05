Obstacles add fun to Lakewood Ranch YMCA Fall Festival

A bounce in their step

Children love inflatable obstacles at YMCA's Fall Festival.

Making changes at the YMCA's Fall Festival in Lakewood Ranch Nov. 4 presented no big obstacle for event organizers.

They simply offered an obstacle course for the children.

Just under 100 people gave a thumbs up to the change. The children loved the collection of bounce houses and inflatable slides. They also loved the petting zoo while the adults and children benefitted from the many vendors.

"This was our first obstacle course at the fall festival and we'll definitely do it again," said Amy Skillman, a fitness director at the YMCA Parrish branch. "About 60 people pre-registered and another 30 just showed up. We are very pleased with it."