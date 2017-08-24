 Skip to main content
Oak & Stone Bar Manager Christian Seymour delivers a pair of Crafty Mules served in copper mugs.

Oak & Stone rocks new cocktail menu in Sarasota

The Tiki Fashion cocktail is made with Siesta Key Rum right out of the barrel.

Barrel-aged Bulleit Bourbon is combined with Nolet's Gin, market blackberries, Creme de Peach and fresh lemon juice to make a Foghorn Leghorn.

Christian Seymour delivers the goods.

The Strawberry Basil Berry Gin is a combination of house-crafted strawberry puree, market basil, fresh lemon, Nolet's gin and carbonated water.

Bar Manager Christian Seymour uses an eyedropper to deliver bitters as Manager Alex Scott looks on.

Members of the media were given samples of the craft cocktails, which cost $9.

Manager Alex Scott has her hands filled with craft cocktails.

The Jalapeño Margarita combines infused tequila with fresh jalapeño, house made sour, spicy sugar and salt.

Bar Manager Christian Seymour said he put a little twist on old classics when it came to developing the craft cocktails menu for Oak & Stone.

Lavender Lemonade is a mix of Absolut Citron, fresh market lemon, house-made lavender simple and water.

Oak & Stone General Manager Anthony Liakakos said Bar Manager Christian Seymour thinks "outside the box."

Seven craft cocktails added to a menu known for its beer wall and pizza.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Anthony Liakakos, the general manager at Oak & Stone in Sarasota, knows his restaurant has built a reputation for its food menu and its "beer wall," which allows patrons to pour their own choice of more than 50 craft beers.

He wanted to let people know Oak & Stone specializes in cocktails, too.

On Wednesday night, Oak & Stone held an event to announce its new "Liquid Library" bar menu, which includes seven craft cocktails ($9 apiece) developed by Bar Manager Christian Seymour.

The new menu also includes an extensive list of bourbons available (flights of four are $25), the wine list and instructions on how to use the beer wall (Beer Wall 101).

"We're a year into this," Liakakos said. "We want to be known for more than beer and pizza. We wanted to incorporate craft cocktails. We wanted to set ourselves apart."

For that job, Liakakos recruited Seymour, a veteran of almost 20 years in the bar business.

Seymour said he set out to "put a little twist on some old classics.

"He's the man," Liakakos said of Seymour. "What sets him apart is that he is hands-on. He is the face of the bar and he speaks to our guests who give him input. He thinks outside the box."

Seymour talked about tasting a "bramble," a drink featuring gin, lemon juice and blackberry. He added bourbon to the mix in coming up with his "Foghorn Leghorn."

"When I was introduced to a bramble, I felt kind of cheated because it was so weak," Seymour said. "I wanted to pump up the volume."

Oak & Stone will be showcasing its "Liquid Library" menu on Saturday as its offers coverage of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor junior middleweight boxing match with no cover charge. The main boxing card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

