Avery Goelz and Payton Kinney play hand games before they take on Countryside.

Mustangs softball advances to second round

The Mustangs' bats and helmets await use pregame.

Logan Newton throws a first-inning pitch.

Avery Goelz watches her two-RBI triple in the first inning.

Olivia Danko slide safely into third base.

Denali Schappacher readies to lay down a bunt.

Morgan Cummins rounds the bases after her two-RBI home run in the third inning.

The Mustangs celebrate Morgan Cummins' home run.

Avery Goelz kicks up dust after stealing second base.

Madi LoCastro lines a single to left field.

Lakewood Ranch beat Countryside 4-2.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Senior Logan Newton threw a two-hitter, junior Morgan Cummins hit a two-run home run, and the Lakewood Ranch softball team defeated Countryside 4-2 May 3 to advance to the regional semifinals. 

The Mustangs were eliminated by Countryside, 2-1, in last season's regional semifinals. 

Lakewood Ranch started the scoring in the first inning, when freshman Avery Goelz tripled in two runs. 

Newton's only spot of trouble came in the sixth inning, when she allowed a single and double, both with one out. The next Countryside batter dropped down a bunt, and two Mustangs errors scored both baserunners. 

Newton finished with 13 strikeouts. 

The Mustangs will next play East Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home. 

