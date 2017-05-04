Mustangs softball advances to second round

Senior Logan Newton threw a two-hitter, junior Morgan Cummins hit a two-run home run, and the Lakewood Ranch softball team defeated Countryside 4-2 May 3 to advance to the regional semifinals.

The Mustangs were eliminated by Countryside, 2-1, in last season's regional semifinals.

Lakewood Ranch started the scoring in the first inning, when freshman Avery Goelz tripled in two runs.

Newton's only spot of trouble came in the sixth inning, when she allowed a single and double, both with one out. The next Countryside batter dropped down a bunt, and two Mustangs errors scored both baserunners.

Newton finished with 13 strikeouts.

The Mustangs will next play East Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.