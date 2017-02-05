The annual race features 21 bands along the 13.1 mile route.

Runners took their marks at the starting line of Sarasota Music Half Marathon early in the morning on Feb. 5 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

While some adjusted their headphones, many ran without — race organizers had already curated the perfect playlist.

The race featured 21 bands along the 13.1 mile race route, which crossed the Ringling Bridge and continued through Marie Selby Gardens and back to the Van Wezel.

Even between bands, runners weren't without entertainment. Supporters dotted the race route, encouraging participants with cheers, signs, and the clanking of cowbells right up to the final turn.