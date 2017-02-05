 Skip to main content
Runners run across the Ringling Bridge.

Music Half Marathon rocks downtown Sarasota

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Suzi Atherton and Guy Le Patourel

SueAnn Levin holds a sign with Bibi Vehent as Julian Vehent stops for a kiss.

SueAnn Levin holds a sign with Bibi Vehent.

Hannah Heatwole, Kiahna Miller, Zach Heatwhole, Jordan Miller, Matthew Heatwole and Elijah Heatwole

Sandi Grecco performs on Gulfstream Avenue as runners cross the Ringling Bridge.

Matt Winer holds a sign advertising piggy back rides. The price increased as the race went on.

Belen Contreras rings a cowbell as her father runs

The Cherry Bombs perform on the median at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41.

Soraya Preseault and Becca Chamberlain cheer on runners of the Sarasota Music Half Marathon

Runners participate in the Sarasota Half Marathon

Camryn Derr, Chasity Green and Taylor Derr cheer on runners of the Sarasota Half Marathon.

Sophie O' Leary

Logan and Jaxsen Ladwin

Jessica Amaya and Blair Gladding cheer on runners on the final turn of the Sarasota Music Half Marathon.

Pennie Riches sits next to Poppy Riches while she holds a sign and waits for her father to make the final turn.

Krissy Murphy crosses the finish line at the Sarasota Music Half Marathon.

All finishers received a Sarasota Half Marathon medal.

The annual race features 21 bands along the 13.1 mile route.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Runners took their marks at the starting line of Sarasota Music Half Marathon early in the morning on Feb. 5 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

While some adjusted their headphones, many ran without — race organizers had already curated the perfect playlist. 

The race featured 21 bands along the 13.1 mile race route, which crossed the Ringling Bridge and continued through Marie Selby Gardens and back to the Van Wezel. 

Even between bands, runners weren't without entertainment. Supporters dotted the race route, encouraging participants with cheers, signs, and the clanking of cowbells right up to the final turn. 

 

