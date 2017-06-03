 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jackelyn Hernandez and Rylin Scheller learn about various shells and crustaceans at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Mote hosts World Oceans Day celebration

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Jackelyn Hernandez and Rylin Scheller learn about various shells and crustaceans at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Derik Hardesty listens to the rules of cornhole at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Derik Hardesty listens to the rules of cornhole at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Dylan Hardesty pledges to keep the ocean clean at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Dylan Hardesty pledges to keep the ocean clean at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Team Jambo performs an ocean-themed dance and song routine at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Team Jambo performs an ocean-themed dance and song routine at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Miles Morales opens a drawer to find a sand dollar at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Miles Morales opens a drawer to find a sand dollar at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Zach Zeleskey and his sister Maggie Zeleskey aim their ping-pong balls at several buckets during a game at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Zach Zeleskey and his sister Maggie Zeleskey aim their ping-pong balls at several buckets during a game at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Sweet Pea, a 6-year-old pelican from Save Our Seabirds, was a special guest at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Sweet Pea, a 6-year-old pelican from Save Our Seabirds, was a special guest at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Trenton Layport and Audrey Hirst show off their masks at the costume table at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Trenton Layport and Audrey Hirst show off their masks at the costume table at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Ryder Dagenais paints a ceramic aquarium decoration at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Ryder Dagenais paints a ceramic aquarium decoration at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Kierra Hutson paints a ceramic aquarium decoration at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Kierra Hutson paints a ceramic aquarium decoration at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Kierra Hutson focuses on her painting at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Kierra Hutson focuses on her painting at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Benjamin Livingston hugs Gilly at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Benjamin Livingston hugs Gilly at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Lucy Ray smiles with Gilly at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 |

Lucy Ray smiles with Gilly at World Oceans Day on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.

Buy this Photo
Share
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium held the event on June 3 at Mote Aquarium.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was stimulation overload for every child who walked into World Oceans Day on June 3.

The courtyard of Mote Aquarium was lined with tables manned by various organizations such as  Longboat Key Turtle Watch, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, all of which educated guests on the natural world's greatest resource.

Many of the tables featured family activities such as corn hole, ceramic painting and dress up. Save our Seabirds also brought a 6-year-old pelican named Sweet Pea to educate passersby about one of the coast’s most common winged residents.

Eventgoers also enjoyed performances by Team Jambo and The Garbage Men, face painting by Akiko and a Kona Ice shaved ice cart. 

The theme for the event was 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, piggybacking off of Asolo Repertory Theatre's family-friendly summer 2017 production. 

Related Stories