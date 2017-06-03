Mote hosts World Oceans Day celebration

It was stimulation overload for every child who walked into World Oceans Day on June 3.

The courtyard of Mote Aquarium was lined with tables manned by various organizations such as Longboat Key Turtle Watch, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, all of which educated guests on the natural world's greatest resource.

Many of the tables featured family activities such as corn hole, ceramic painting and dress up. Save our Seabirds also brought a 6-year-old pelican named Sweet Pea to educate passersby about one of the coast’s most common winged residents.

Eventgoers also enjoyed performances by Team Jambo and The Garbage Men, face painting by Akiko and a Kona Ice shaved ice cart.

The theme for the event was 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, piggybacking off of Asolo Repertory Theatre's family-friendly summer 2017 production.