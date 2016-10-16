Morton’s cooks up 17th annual Firehouse Chili Cook-Off

Whether they stewed for days or were freshly prepared, firefighters were ready to serve the people for the 17th annual Morton’s Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon in Southside Village.

Attendees tasted chili from 15 stations from Manatee and Sarasota counties. Competing fire stations all hoped that their unique recipes would be the favorite of the judges as and also the people.

Returning champions Station 11 displayed the chili bean trophy in their booth with a New Orleans Mardi Gras theme complete with a balcony for tossing beads. Station 11 hoped the 2015 winning recipe would be enough to regain the title.

“We kept the recipe the same,” said Dennis Jackson, Station 11. “We figured why mess up a good thing. There is more bourbon and beer though.”