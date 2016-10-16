 Skip to main content
17th Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off

Morton’s cooks up 17th annual Firehouse Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Mark Lucas, Damian Simunovic and Dennis Jackson of Station 11.

Station 11 hoped to regain the title with a Mardi Gras themed booth.

Jason Foltz waves from the second floor of the Station 11 Mardi Gras themed booth.

Last year's winner, Station 11 worked in a display of the trophy in the booth.

Station 11 kept it's 2015 winning recipe adding more beer and bourbon to taste.

Station 1 themed its booth TV Land paying homage to classic television shows like "MASH" and "Gilligan's Island."

Paul Kurtz of Station 1 kept with the groups theme of TV Land shows dressed as "MASH" character Corporal Maxwell Klinger.

John Vertrias of Station 1 dressed as the main character from "Gilligan's Island."

Crowds filled Osprey Avenue in Southside Village Sunday afternoon for the 17th Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off.

The 2014 champions, the North Port Fire Department put a political twist on their booth theme with "Make Chili Great Again" hoping to regain their title.

Davud Truran and Ryan Ellis of the North Port Fire Department.

Duane Campbell and Mike Smith of Station 5 committed to their WWE theme.

Station 5 dressed as favorite wrestlers from WWE: Gary Haxson, Mark and Macy Clippard, Gabe Gadha and Lee Thompson.

Leanne and Bob Belancik enjoyed tasting the different takes on chili from the firehouse stations.

Bob Belancik reviews the chili stations he's already tasted.

Chris Van Fleet, Clay Huber and Sean Sponable of Station 12 dressed as the three amigos.

Dave White and Russ Simmons taste the chili from Station 8.

Eason Miller, Chelsea Ferguson and Oscar

Jamie Wolfe and Sean Thornton of Nokomis Fire Department.

Crowds filled Osprey Avenue in Southside Village for the 17th Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon that included live music.

Shalaun Pompey and Chelsea Bakr

Station 8 stuck with a patriotic theme.

Stephanie Martinez and Ron Kulich

Fire stations from Manatee and Sarasota counties cooked up their best attempts for the trophy in the 17th annual Morton’s Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday evening at Southside Village.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Whether they stewed for days or were freshly prepared, firefighters were ready to serve the people for the 17th annual Morton’s Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon in Southside Village. 

Attendees tasted chili from 15 stations from Manatee and Sarasota counties. Competing fire stations all hoped that their unique recipes would be the favorite of the judges as and also the people. 

Returning champions Station 11 displayed the chili bean trophy in their booth with a New Orleans Mardi Gras theme complete with a balcony for tossing beads.  Station 11 hoped the 2015 winning recipe would be enough to regain the title.

“We kept the recipe the same,” said Dennis Jackson, Station 11. “We figured why mess up a good thing. There is more bourbon and beer though.”

