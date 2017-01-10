More Too Life hosts private screening and cocktail reception

More Too Life, a local nonprofit that fights sex trafficking, held a private cocktail hour and screening gala Jan. 10 to premier a new TV series on the Oprah Winfrey Network, “The Hero Effect.” More Too Life Founder Dr. Brook Bello was chosen as one of United Way Worldwide's National Heroes and thus is featured in the episode, which was shot in Sarasota.

Bello also presented a short version of the academy award winning film "SOLD," by director Jeffrey Brown and producer Emma Thompson, which stars David Arquette and Gillian Anderson.

Attendees enjoyed a reception beforehand with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.