Carol Papish and Mary Tucker

More Too Life hosts private screening and cocktail reception

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Board Chair Sheila Brion and Emma Ballantine

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Amanda Cargil, Leslie McFalls, Emalie McFalls and Tenesha Cargil

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Stanley and Wendy Mopsik

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Craig Summerlin and Ellen Bythrow

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Gaye and Bob Stoughton with Ted Bello

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Cynthia Iverson and daughter Ber Iverson

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Gary and Colleen Buchmeier

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Jessica Blume, Andy and Mireya Eavey, Judy Shank and Suzanne McCormick

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Dr. Brooke Bello and Dean Eisner

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Deb Allen and Joanne Fabec

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Diana and Matthew Straeb with Marsha Staples

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Felicity Wieman and Amy Clark

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Jay Berman and Heather Schafer

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Laverne Green, Ardell Otten, Donald and Kate Harris, Klemmie Cash, Barbara Edelin and Dr. Brooke Bello

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Regina Morris and John Annis

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Jorge and Kelly DeMoya with son James DeMoya and daughter Alice DeMoya

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 |

Supporters of the nonprofit viewed an episode of “The Hero Effect” on local philanthropist Dr. Brook Bello.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

More Too Life, a local nonprofit that fights sex trafficking, held a private cocktail hour and screening gala Jan. 10 to premier a new TV series on the Oprah Winfrey Network, “The Hero Effect.” More Too Life Founder Dr. Brook Bello was chosen as one of United Way Worldwide's National Heroes and thus is featured in the episode, which was shot in Sarasota.

Bello also presented a short version of the academy award winning film "SOLD," by director Jeffrey Brown and producer Emma Thompson, which stars David Arquette and Gillian Anderson.

Attendees enjoyed a reception beforehand with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

