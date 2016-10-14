 Skip to main content
Chair Susan Malloy Jones and Honorary Chair Eileen Curd

Moffitt Sarasota Luncheon educates attendees

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016

Chair Susan Malloy Jones and Honorary Chair Eileen Curd

Betsy Garner Wyant and Dottie Baer Garner

Suzy Farbman, Jackie Blanchard and Patty Chaplin

Sandy Ruggerio and Sania Allen

Lee Barsky, Eileen Curd, Karen Valentino and Lynn Morris

Janet Trelease, Nancy Janosko and Cynthia McCague

Charlene Creel, Laura Pether and Karen Gallagher

Betty Callaghan with cancer survivors Margie Semonick, Jane Trinci and Patty Virgilio

Honorary Chair Eileen Curd and Charlene Wolff

Eileen Normile and Sue Hanes

Barb O’Malley, Linda Adams and Kim List

Guests enjoyed chocolate cake adorned with the Moffitt logo for dessert.

Alix Wexler, Jan Burtnett and Pat Feliciani

Sandra Burkin, Lee Levins, Karen Grigsby and Penny Hill

Honorary Chair Eileen Curd gets emotional as she explains how she got involved with Moffitt.

Ariane Dart and Margaret Wise

Nina Richardson, Beth Campbell, Bethany Willats and India Dennis

Veronica Brady, Michelle Senglaub, Susan Malloy Jones, Jennifer Compton and Sally Schule

Edie Winston and Moffitt Foundation Associate Director of Planned Giving Kelly Gicale

Guest speakers Dr. John Cleveland, Dr. Tom Sellers and Dr. Brian Czerniecki

Sally Schule and Gloria Moss

Stephanie Smeltz, Rachel Swartz, Jordan Burgs, Victoria Ruiz, Sable Robbert and Samantha Worsham

Katie Klauber Moulton, Susan Kelley and Kathryn Carr

Attendees enjoyed lunch and heard from several guest speakers.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The annual Sarasota Luncheon was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Friday, Oct. 14. Attendees listened to guest speakers explain the most recent advances in women’s cancer treatment while supporting Moffitt Cancer Center.

Special guest speakers included Dr. Tom Sellers, center director; Dr. John Cleveland, associate center director; Dr. Anna Giuliano, professor and director, Center for Infection Research in Cancer (CIRC); and Dr. Brian Czerniecki, senior member, Department of Breast Oncology.

 

