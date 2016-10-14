Moffitt Sarasota Luncheon educates attendees

The annual Sarasota Luncheon was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Friday, Oct. 14. Attendees listened to guest speakers explain the most recent advances in women’s cancer treatment while supporting Moffitt Cancer Center.

Special guest speakers included Dr. Tom Sellers, center director; Dr. John Cleveland, associate center director; Dr. Anna Giuliano, professor and director, Center for Infection Research in Cancer (CIRC); and Dr. Brian Czerniecki, senior member, Department of Breast Oncology.