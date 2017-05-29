 Skip to main content
Savannah Memough, Lara Ekeberg, Althea Fields, Siena Tonini, Simone Tonini, Mia Anderson, Sophia Prenosio and Mia Anderson

Memorial Day Parade brings patriotism to Main Street

Monday, May. 29, 2017 |

Mackenzie, Jaxon and Colton Smith

Wayne and Alec Seaboyer, a World War II veteran

Emily and Sofia Patarini

Zayla Hull waves her American flag before the parade begins.

Aaron McDonald

The parade paid special tribute to the veterans of the Battle of Midway, as its 75th Anniversary is from June 4 to June 7 this year.

The parade began at the intersection of Osprey and Maine Street.

The parade began at the intersection of Osprey and Maine Street.

Deputy W. Sell of the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office plays the bagpipes during the parade.

Quincy Tran waves his flag at the passing parade.

Korean War Veterans march down Main Street during the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy cadets carry the “Freedom is Not Free” banner down Main Street. The banner has the names of fallen military members printed on it.

Members of the Eagle Regiment of the Sarasota Military Academy Prep School carry a banner down Main Street.

The Sarasota Military Academy Pipe Band plays as they march down Main Street.

The Sarasota Military Academy Drumline marches down Main Street.

The Sarasota Military Academy Drumline marches down Main Street.

Sarasota Military Academy cadets salute during “Taps.”

Miss Orange County, Lauren Nielsen, who grew up in Sarasota, waves alongside Lilly Wheeler and Madison Bogue, Florida Sunshine Princesses

Madilynn and Garret Kocur waves to the passing parade.

Jaida, Jasmine and Juliana Bragg

Bill Iredale waves to the crowd.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota wave to the crowd.

Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Caroline Zucker waves to the crowd as she walks down Main Street.

Angel Orser, of the Mighty Sailor Band of Sarasota High School, performs during the parade.

London Thacker waves her flag as the parade marches down Main Street.

London Thacker is all smiles at the Memorial Day Parade.

Jim Vendola, of the Vietnam Brotherhood, waves to the crowd.

Cora and Zoe Baszner wave their flags as the parade makes it way down Main Street to J.D. Hamel Park.

Sarasota residents and visitors lined Main Street for the annual parade on May 29.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The 2017 Sarasota Memorial Day was not lacking in patriotism.

When the clock struck 10:00 a.m. and the City of Sarasota Police Color Guard turned the corner on to Main Street, the crowd rose to its feet. As the Sarasota Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Florida Fire Service, the Sarasota County Fire Department Color Guard,Vets on Bikes and other veteran groups and schools strode down Main Street, American flags were flying as the crowd waved and clapped.

Following the parade, which began at the intersection of Osprey Avenue and Main Street and ended at J.D. Hamel Park, The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Before keynote speaker Dr. James D’Angelo, USAF, spoke, Sonny Bywaters of American Legion Post 30 welcomed guests. He reminded everyone of the importance of Memorial Day.

"We’ll only be the home of the free as long as we are brave,” he said.

 

