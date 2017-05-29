Memorial Day Parade brings patriotism to Main Street

The 2017 Sarasota Memorial Day was not lacking in patriotism.

When the clock struck 10:00 a.m. and the City of Sarasota Police Color Guard turned the corner on to Main Street, the crowd rose to its feet. As the Sarasota Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Florida Fire Service, the Sarasota County Fire Department Color Guard,Vets on Bikes and other veteran groups and schools strode down Main Street, American flags were flying as the crowd waved and clapped.

Following the parade, which began at the intersection of Osprey Avenue and Main Street and ended at J.D. Hamel Park, The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Before keynote speaker Dr. James D’Angelo, USAF, spoke, Sonny Bywaters of American Legion Post 30 welcomed guests. He reminded everyone of the importance of Memorial Day.

"We’ll only be the home of the free as long as we are brave,” he said.