Sarasota Ballet Board Chair Hillary Steele with Principal Dancer Victoria Hulland

Meet Me at the Barre celebrates Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 |

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet Membership Chair Laurie Fitch, David Nitschke, Treasurer Fran Nitschke and President Janice Kunkel

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet Membership Chair Laurie Fitch, David Nitschke, Treasurer Fran Nitschke and President Janice Kunkel

Director Iain Webb explains what role the trainees (standing behind him) play in the company.

Director Iain Webb explains what role the trainees (standing behind him) play in the company.

Dick and Patricia Anderson

Dick and Patricia Anderson

Lauren Walsh and Jennifer Gemmeke

Lauren Walsh and Jennifer Gemmeke

Martha Harrison and Hermione Gilpin

Martha Harrison and Hermione Gilpin

Company Director Iain Webb surprises Ballet Master Pavel Fomin with a belated 75th birthday cake.

Company Director Iain Webb surprises Ballet Master Pavel Fomin with a belated 75th birthday cake.

Dr. Barbara Maier and Tim Rhoades

Dr. Barbara Maier and Tim Rhoades

Susan and Terry Romine with Pat Fennessey

Susan and Terry Romine with Pat Fennessey

Barbara Staton with Lou and Carolou Marquet

Barbara Staton with Lou and Carolou Marquet

The company apprentices introduce themselves.

The company apprentices introduce themselves.

Carol Arscott, Pat Golemme and Marlene Kitchell

Carol Arscott, Pat Golemme and Marlene Kitchell

Bev Fisher, Martha Naismith, Virginia Tashian and Barbara Somma

Bev Fisher, Martha Naismith, Virginia Tashian and Barbara Somma

Assorted brownies, cheesecake and other sweet bites were served for dessert.

Assorted brownies, cheesecake and other sweet bites were served for dessert.

Iris Bolwell and Susan Davidson

Iris Bolwell and Susan Davidson

The entire company and staff listen as Friends of the Sarasota Ballet President Janice Kunkel addresses the crowd.

The entire company and staff listen as Friends of the Sarasota Ballet President Janice Kunkel addresses the crowd.

Gary Behnke and John Blue

Gary Behnke and John Blue

Barbara Taliaferro-Potter, Bob Potter, Penelope Huneke and Katie Couchot

Barbara Taliaferro-Potter, Bob Potter, Penelope Huneke and Katie Couchot

Gloria Grenier, Linda Glover and Merrill Kaegi

Gloria Grenier, Linda Glover and Merrill Kaegi

Pat Corson and Patty Miller

Pat Corson and Patty Miller

Liz Wolfe and Larry Weiss

Liz Wolfe and Larry Weiss

Joan Davies, Phyllis Schaen and Susan Valentine

Joan Davies, Phyllis Schaen and Susan Valentine

Attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour and dinner at the Asolo Repertory Theatre.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet and other company supporters gathered at the Asolo Repertory Theatre on Monday, Oct. 17 to reconnect before season. The evening began with a cocktail hour in the lobby of the performing arts center, then moved to the auditorium where attendees were introduced to the company directors, trainees, apprentices and dancers as well as artistic, administrative and production staff.

After the introductions, Company Director Iain Webb surprised Ballet Master Pavel Fomin with a belated 75th birthday cake. Everyone then moved to the mezzanine for dinner and dessert.

