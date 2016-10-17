Meet Me at the Barre celebrates Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet and other company supporters gathered at the Asolo Repertory Theatre on Monday, Oct. 17 to reconnect before season. The evening began with a cocktail hour in the lobby of the performing arts center, then moved to the auditorium where attendees were introduced to the company directors, trainees, apprentices and dancers as well as artistic, administrative and production staff.

After the introductions, Company Director Iain Webb surprised Ballet Master Pavel Fomin with a belated 75th birthday cake. Everyone then moved to the mezzanine for dinner and dessert.