McClellan Park reaches centennial milestone

Neighbors gathered to commemorate the 100th anniversary of McClellan Park Sunday afternoon at Seminole Linear Park.

Dressed in clothes reminiscent of the 1900’s McClellan Park Neighborhood Association President June Cussen took on the role of neighborhood founder Daisietta McClellan.

Cussen remained in character to tell the story of how sisters Daisietta and Katherine McClellan developed more than 50 acres in 1916 that would later be known as McClellan Park.

She told the story of how the development started with properties selling for $800 and has developed into a community.

“McClellan Park is just as our motto says, it’s a forest of friends,” Cussen said.