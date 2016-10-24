 Skip to main content
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

McClellan Park reaches centennial milestone

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016

Ann Lanier and Mona MacPhail

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Carrie Lee and Ralph Major

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

A photo of neighborhood founders and sisters Daisiette and Katherine McClellan was up for auction at the 100th anniversary party.

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Dawn Mowery explains the history of McClellan Park.

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Donna and Bob Menegaz

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Dustin Nord, Cynthia O'Donnell, Cherry and Josh Zimmer with Patty Robertson, Deke and Bear

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Jennifer and Carrie Sarkissian

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

June Cussen, Pamela Lockwood, Amy Sarkissian with her daughters Jennifer and Carrie

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Kate Griffith, Pattie Lanier, Samuel and Benjamin Griffith

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Kate Griffith and Pattie Lanier wore bonnets to match the early 1900s time period.

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Marion and Dick Almy

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Sandra Appignani with Dick and Marion Almy

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Todd and Kellie Menke

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Tom Caffery and Mike Douse

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Neighbors gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of McClellan Park.

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Pamela Caguiat, Diane and Kevin Drake with David Cussen

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

McClellan Neighborhood Association President June Cussen dressed as Daisietta McClellan.

Buy this Photo
McClellan Park 100th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

A statue of Diana welcomes guests to the party at the Seminole Linear Park Sunday evening.

Buy this Photo
Neighbors relive history of McClellan Park with 100th anniversary.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Neighbors gathered to commemorate the 100th anniversary of McClellan Park Sunday afternoon at Seminole Linear Park.

Dressed in clothes reminiscent of the 1900’s McClellan Park Neighborhood Association President June Cussen took on the role of neighborhood founder Daisietta McClellan. 

Cussen remained in character to tell the story of how sisters Daisietta and Katherine McClellan developed more than 50 acres in 1916 that would later be known as McClellan Park. 

She told the story of how the development started with properties selling for $800 and has developed into a community. 

“McClellan Park is just as our motto says, it’s a forest of friends,” Cussen said. 

 

 

