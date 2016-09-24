 Skip to main content
Five members of the Manasota BUDS program stand with a Sunfish sailboat.

Manasota B.U.D.S book club sets sail

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016

Ella Quaid, 15, and her mom, Stacy Quaid, talk about the book they read, The Wanderer.

Sarasota Sailing Squadron Director, Craig Bridges, explains the basics of sailing to the group.

Ella Quaid and Joey Baar, both 15, get ready for a boat ride around the bay during a Manasota BUDS book club gathering on Sept. 24.

The group took turns going on boat rides to watch Sarasota Sailing Squadron sailors.

Andrew Feduccia, 13, is all smiles before his boat ride around the bay.

Andrew Feduccia, 13, watches the sailors out on the bay during a Manasota BUDS book club gathering on Sept. 24.

Madison Underwood, 14, gives two thumbs up during her boat ride around the bay.

Brandon Castellana, 15, takes a turn learning how to steer a sailboat during a Manasota BUDS book club gathering on Sept. 24.

Morgan Summers ducks as the sail shifts. Summers and other members of Manasota BUDS spent an afternoon at the Sailing Squadron on Sept. 24.

Morgan Summers learns how to steer a sailboat during a Manasota BUDS book club gathering on Sept. 24.

Joey Baar, 15, ducks as the sail shifts. Baar and other Manasota BUDS members learned all about sailing during an outing to the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Sept. 24.

Joey Baar, 15, listens as Sarasota Sailing Squadron Director, Craig Bridges, explains how to steer a sailboat.

The book club spent the afternoon talking about the sailing-themed books they read and learning some basics of sailing.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Before members of the Manasota B.U.D.S, Bringing Up Down Syndrome, book club could learn the ins and outs of sailing, they had to finish some homework first.

The six teenagers present took turns going around the circle and sharing a little bit about the book they had just finished reading. Each of them had read a book about sailing or boats, which brought them to the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Sept. 24. Between The Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne and Aqualicious by Victoria Kahn, each member picked a book that suited their interest within the boating theme.

After talking about their books, members got a boat ride around the bay so they could watch some of the sailors on the water and learned how to steer a sailboat.

About five or six times a year, the book club gets together and discusses the books each member read. Each time, the group picks a different theme and then the members pick their books based off that. While the debate over what the next theme is, some suggestions were cooking, bears, lemurs, mermaids and skiing.

