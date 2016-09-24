Manasota B.U.D.S book club sets sail

Before members of the Manasota B.U.D.S, Bringing Up Down Syndrome, book club could learn the ins and outs of sailing, they had to finish some homework first.

The six teenagers present took turns going around the circle and sharing a little bit about the book they had just finished reading. Each of them had read a book about sailing or boats, which brought them to the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Sept. 24. Between The Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne and Aqualicious by Victoria Kahn, each member picked a book that suited their interest within the boating theme.

After talking about their books, members got a boat ride around the bay so they could watch some of the sailors on the water and learned how to steer a sailboat.

About five or six times a year, the book club gets together and discusses the books each member read. Each time, the group picks a different theme and then the members pick their books based off that. While the debate over what the next theme is, some suggestions were cooking, bears, lemurs, mermaids and skiing.