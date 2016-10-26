 Skip to main content
Chair Ariane Dart welcomes guests to the first lecture in the series.

Lunch in the Gardens event introduces public to Michael's on the Bay

Chair Ariane Dart welcomes guests to the first lecture in the series.

Sheri Lublin and Veronica Brady

Sheri Lublin and Veronica Brady

A Phalaenopsis Hybrid Gynura, “Purple Passion” orchid was sold for $310.00. The plant was one of 24 potted orchids for sale at the event.

A Phalaenopsis Hybrid Gynura, “Purple Passion” orchid was sold for $310.00. The plant was one of 24 potted orchids for sale at the event.

Sally Schule and Susan Jones

Sally Schule and Susan Jones

Peggy Allen and Steve Dixon

Peggy Allen and Steve Dixon

Clara Ramos and Wendy Deming

Clara Ramos and Wendy Deming

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, Peter Swain and Marcia Jean Taub

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki, Peter Swain and Marcia Jean Taub

Aimee Cogan and Amy Sussman

Aimee Cogan and Amy Sussman

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Deb Beck and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Deb Beck and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Hermione Gilpin, Judy Zuckerberg and Sally Schule

Hermione Gilpin, Judy Zuckerberg and Sally Schule

Susan Sofia and Tammie Sandoval

Susan Sofia and Tammie Sandoval

Sandra Malamud and Nikki Sedacca

Sandra Malamud and Nikki Sedacca

Michelle Senglaub, Sally Schule and Donna Koffman

Michelle Senglaub, Sally Schule and Donna Koffman

Nancy Guernsey and Betsy Elder

Nancy Guernsey and Betsy Elder

Lecture Series Chair Margaret Wise with Janelle Beruff

Lecture Series Chair Margaret Wise with Janelle Beruff

Alan Mitchell and Carol Probstfeld

Alan Mitchell and Carol Probstfeld

Maryann Armour, Pamela Hughes, Susan Kelley and Carole Crosby

Maryann Armour, Pamela Hughes, Susan Kelley and Carole Crosby

Jena Wilson, Bianca Lawrence and Mindy Rollins

Jena Wilson, Bianca Lawrence and Mindy Rollins

Series Chair Teri Hansen, Chair Ariane Dart and Deb Kabinoff

Series Chair Teri Hansen, Chair Ariane Dart and Deb Kabinoff

Gundi Pease and Carmen Baskind

Gundi Pease and Carmen Baskind

A floral salad was served for lunch.

A floral salad was served for lunch.

Susan Kelley and Terri Klauber

Susan Kelley and Terri Klauber

Graci McGillicuddy snaps photos of all the orchids on sale. At the time, all orchids had been sold but one, so McGillicuddy said she felt like Charlie Brown looking at “the last Christmas tree.”

Graci McGillicuddy snaps photos of all the orchids on sale. At the time, all orchids had been sold but one, so McGillicuddy said she felt like Charlie Brown looking at “the last Christmas tree.”

Heather Dunhill, Debbie Maltese and Shelley Sarbey

Heather Dunhill, Debbie Maltese and Shelley Sarbey

Attendees at "Orchid Madness" enjoyed the first public event at Selby's new venue.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The first Lunch in the Gardens event of the season was held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the new Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. Chairwoman Ariane Dart announced that this was the first public event to be held at the new venue, which just opened last week.

The theme was “Orchid Madness,” so the lecture focused on the ins and outs of growing and displaying orchids. Lecturers were Angel Lara, assistant director of horticulture for Selby, and Roger Capote, senior director of special projects for Selby. Attendees munched on a floral salad and creme brulee for dessert, and had the opportunity of choosing amongst 24 different orchids available for purchase.

