The first Lunch in the Gardens event of the season was held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the new Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. Chairwoman Ariane Dart announced that this was the first public event to be held at the new venue, which just opened last week.

The theme was “Orchid Madness,” so the lecture focused on the ins and outs of growing and displaying orchids. Lecturers were Angel Lara, assistant director of horticulture for Selby, and Roger Capote, senior director of special projects for Selby. Attendees munched on a floral salad and creme brulee for dessert, and had the opportunity of choosing amongst 24 different orchids available for purchase.