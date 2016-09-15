Longboat Key town manager to address Florida Shore & Beach Preservation Association

Longboat Key’s dredging and hauling experience has caught the collective attention of sand experts statewide.

Town Manager David Bullock will speak to the Florida Shore & Beach Association in Naples on Friday morning about how Longboat Key has gone about handling the job in 2016.

Bullock’s talk is titled “Sharing the Experience: Local Government Considerations in Determining Sand Sources for Beach Projects.”

He will focus on costs, risks, where replacement sand comes from and how a town manager can lose employment over such a visible high-ticket project.

One humorous slide in his talk is titled: “The Sand-Quality Continuum.” It lists four end outcomes to major beach renourishment projects:

• Everybody is happy! You are a hero!

• Most are OK. You can keep your job for now.

• Most are unhappy. Send out resume.

• No one is happy! You are fired!