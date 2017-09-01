 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham and Susan Phillips hosted the event.

Kiwanis Club enjoys happy hour

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham and Susan Phillips hosted the event.

James Buchanan, John Wild and Lynn and Jim Larson

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

James Buchanan, John Wild and Lynn and Jim Larson

Commissioner Jim Brown and Asima Palmer

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Commissioner Jim Brown and Asima Palmer

Faith Blais and Reg Ware

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Faith Blais and Reg Ware

Jack and Phyllis Black

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Jack and Phyllis Black

Lisa Peterson and Ann Marie Krepela

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Lisa Peterson and Ann Marie Krepela

Faith Blais, Reg Ware and Ed Krepela

Friday, Sep. 1, 2017 |

Faith Blais, Reg Ware and Ed Krepela

Buy this Photo
Share
The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key gathered on Aug. 31 for its first happy hour.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

In following its new meeting times, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key held its first happy hour on Aug. 31. 

Members gathered in the home of club President Steve Branham and Susan Phillips and enjoyed drinks and appetizers, all made by Phillips. 

In July, the club made meeting changes to accommodate more members. In addition to happy hours on the fifth Thursday of months where it applies, like August, the club adjusted other meeting times.

Now, the club meets on the first Thursday of each month for breakfast at the Tavern and Whiskey Bar. There are no meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays. The third Thursdays are luncheons at various restaurants.

 

Related Stories