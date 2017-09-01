In following its new meeting times, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key held its first happy hour on Aug. 31.

Members gathered in the home of club President Steve Branham and Susan Phillips and enjoyed drinks and appetizers, all made by Phillips.

In July, the club made meeting changes to accommodate more members. In addition to happy hours on the fifth Thursday of months where it applies, like August, the club adjusted other meeting times.

Now, the club meets on the first Thursday of each month for breakfast at the Tavern and Whiskey Bar. There are no meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays. The third Thursdays are luncheons at various restaurants.