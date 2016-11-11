Longboat Key honors its veterans

It might be the world’s shortest parade, but what it lacks in distance it makes up for in pride.

The Longboat Key Rotary Club’s third annual Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program brought about 150 veterans together on Nov. 11. The quarter-mile parade route was lined with residents, family members and friends waving and smiling as their loved ones passed through. American flags lined the path as well. The veterans marched by era- Persian and Gulf War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Korean War and World War II. Family members followed behind.

“It’s a good recognition of the years of service put in by many residents,” U.S. Army veteran Barbara Rowe said.

As Tom Finnegan, a U.S. Army veteran, looked around at the crowd gathering before the parade he said he is always amazed at how many people were in the service. For him, the parade is more about remembering his comrades than receiving thanks from residents.

“I appreciate it very much, but I always pray for the guys that got killed that didn’t come back, and I went in with,” he said.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Harold Ronson, a Navy veteran who served between 1944 and 1946. Following the parade, he was the first speaker during the honor program. He said that when he looks at all the negativity in the world, he just thinks of the good men he served with.

Before Ronson spoke, Longboat Key Rotary Club President Jack Rozance welcomed the crowd. He said that no matter if it was two years of service or 28, the veterans had made a difference.

“It’s the most inspiring thing we’ve done to be a part of this,” Longboat Key Rotary Club President Jack Rozance said. “ I am totally inspired by our veterans and their families.”