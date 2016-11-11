 Skip to main content
Dean Scheid, Warren Cotty, Howard Tessler and Robert Paul

Longboat Key honors its veterans

Dean Scheid, Warren Cotty, Howard Tessler and Robert Paul

Barbara Rowe and Chet Chmielewski, who both served in the Army

Larry Steagall, Larry Bateman, Richard Cyr, Jim Fox, Bob Mazurek and Tom Reese

Joe Klemm and Walter Cox, who both served in the Army

U.S. Army veterans Tom Finnegan and Mel Norman with U.S. Navy veteran Clancy Schueppert

Betty and Ed Burton with Sammy, Ed’s Southeastern Guide Dog

Grand Marshal Harold Ronson, a U.S. Navy veteran

Jake Pollack, Joe O’Rear and his daughter Ellen Borland

A color guard led the third annual Veterans Day Parade following a Longboat Key Fire Department fire truck.

Bobbi Johnson, Jo Ann Schwencke and Carole Strong support veterans and watch the Rotary Club of Longboat Key’s third annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

Sandra Ceshker and Joanne Forch were decked out in red, white and blue for the Rotary Club of Longboat Key’s third annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

Children wave to the crowd as they ride on a U.S. Coast Guard boat during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band, the Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Flag twirlers from the Booker High School Marching Band performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Grand Marshal Harold Ronson makes his way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Ed Burton with his wife, Betty, and Southeastern Guide Dog, Sammy, waves to the crowd during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Vietnam War era veterans make their way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Vietnam War era veterans make their way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Cold War era veterans make their way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Korean War era veterans make their way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Veterans wave to family, friends and bystanders during Longboat Key’s third annual Veterans Day Parade.

World War II veterans make their way through the quarter-mile parade route.

Lilly Garcia waves American flags during Longboat Key’s third annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

Family and friends of veterans wave to their loved ones during Longboat Key’s third annual Veterans Day Parade.

About 150 veterans participated in this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

About 150 veterans participated in this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, and performers entertained the crowd at the end of the parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Veterans’ families finished the parade while waving to friends. About 150 veterans participated in this year’s event.

Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, and performers entertained the crowd at the end of the parade.

Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, and performers entertained the crowd at the end of the parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the third annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Jack Daugherty and David Tyler Morgan make their way from the parade to the honor program on Nov. 11.

Aaron Cushman and Margaret and Paul Samios

Jack Daugherty and David Tyler Morgan

The Color Guard begins the honor program during the Longboat Key Rotary Club’s Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program.

The Longboat Key Rotary Club’s third annual Veterans Day Parade brought 150 veterans together for an afternoon of patriotism.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It might be the world’s shortest parade, but what it lacks in distance it makes up for in pride.

The Longboat Key Rotary Club’s third annual Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program brought about 150 veterans together on Nov. 11. The quarter-mile parade route was lined with residents, family members and friends waving and smiling as their loved ones passed through. American flags lined the path as well. The veterans marched by era- Persian and Gulf War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Korean War and World War II. Family members followed behind.

“It’s a good recognition of the years of service put in by many residents,”  U.S. Army veteran Barbara Rowe said.

As Tom Finnegan, a U.S. Army veteran, looked around at the crowd gathering before the parade he said he is always amazed at how many people were in the service. For him, the parade is more about remembering his comrades than receiving thanks from residents.

“I appreciate it very much, but I always pray for the guys that got killed that didn’t come back, and I went in with,” he said.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Harold Ronson, a Navy veteran who served between 1944 and 1946. Following the parade, he was the first speaker during the honor program. He said that when he looks at all the negativity in the world, he just thinks of the good men he served with.

Before Ronson spoke, Longboat Key Rotary Club President Jack Rozance welcomed the crowd. He said that no matter if it was two years of service or 28, the veterans had made a difference.

“It’s the most inspiring thing we’ve done to be a part of this,” Longboat Key Rotary Club President Jack Rozance said. “ I am totally inspired by our veterans and their families.”

 

 

 

 

