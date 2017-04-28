Longboat Key Garden Club plants Arbor Day celebration

Joan Durante Park added another shade of green to its landscape on April 28.

To celebrate National Arbor Day, the Longboat Key Garden Club donated a golden trumpet tree to be planted in the rose garden of the park. The club commemorated the donation with a special celebration at the park’s pavilion complete with drinks and a buffet lunch organized by Phyllis Black.

Steve Schield, of the Planning, Zoning and Building Department, spoke to the members and guests about the importance of trees and shared a poem entitled “Advice From a Tree.”