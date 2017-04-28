 Skip to main content
Susan Landau and Pat Cooper

Longboat Key Garden Club plants Arbor Day celebration

Susan Landau and Pat Cooper

Linda Ulrich and Patty Sileo

Linda Ulrich and Patty Sileo

Commissioner Jack Daly, Town Clerk Trish Granger and commissioner Randy Clair

Commissioner Jack Daly, Town Clerk Trish Granger and commissioner Randy Clair

Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal

Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal

Janice Cook and Barbara Gurchiek

Janice Cook and Barbara Gurchiek

Richard Perlman and Tom Vitro

Richard Perlman and Tom Vitro

The Longboat Key Garden Club donated a golden trumpet tree to be planted in the rose garden of Joan Durante Park.

The Longboat Key Garden Club donated a golden trumpet tree to be planted in the rose garden of Joan Durante Park.

Joan and Gene Partridge

Joan and Gene Partridge

Kathy Gricius and Marlene McBrier

Kathy Gricius and Marlene McBrier

Barbara Kerwin and Pat Pantello

Barbara Kerwin and Pat Pantello

Madelyn and commissioner George Spoll

Madelyn and commissioner George Spoll

Jack and Phyllis Black, who organized the Arbor Day event

Jack and Phyllis Black, who organized the Arbor Day event

Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Palma Panza

Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Palma Panza

Mark Kerr of the Public Works Department and Town Manager Dave Bullock

Mark Kerr of the Public Works Department and Town Manager Dave Bullock

The garden club donated a tree to be planted in Joan Durante Park on April 28.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Joan Durante Park added another shade of green to its landscape on April 28.

To celebrate National Arbor Day, the Longboat Key Garden Club donated a golden trumpet tree to be planted in the rose garden of the park. The club commemorated the donation with a special celebration at the park’s pavilion complete with drinks and a buffet lunch organized by Phyllis Black.

Steve Schield, of the Planning, Zoning and Building Department, spoke to the members and guests about the importance of trees and shared a poem entitled “Advice From a Tree.”

 

