Longboat Key Club Women's Golf Association putts toward season

Season is near, and the Longboat Key Club Women’s Golf Association is teeing up for some busy winter months.

The association held their opening luncheon on Nov. 8., but not before its members enjoyed a round of golf at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Golf Course. 84 members played the course before chowing down on pasta, salad, cold-poached salmon and dessert.

Association President Suzanne Reiman welcomed the members back and reminded them to be thankful they had the chance to all be together.

Janet Love, Becky Smothers, Arlene McKitrick and Uschi Cooper won 1st place for gross total of 61.9.