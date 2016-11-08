 Skip to main content
Sheri Lublin and Jame Sirmons

Longboat Key Club Women's Golf Association putts toward season

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Sheri Lublin and Jame Sirmons

Women’s Golf Association President Suzanne Reiman and Vice President Pat Goldwater

Women’s Golf Association President Suzanne Reiman and Vice President Pat Goldwater

Nancy Mueller and Betty Sarzynski

Nancy Mueller and Betty Sarzynski

Rita Glosser and Clare Segall

Rita Glosser and Clare Segall

The Resort at Longboat Key Club General Manager Jeff Mayers Jeff Mayers and Nancy Chanos

The Resort at Longboat Key Club General Manager Jeff Mayers Jeff Mayers and Nancy Chanos

A results board was posted at the front of the Harbourside Ballroom. Before lunch, members played a round of golf.

A results board was posted at the front of the Harbourside Ballroom. Before lunch, members played a round of golf.

Marion Levine and Jytte Winslow

Marion Levine and Jytte Winslow

Liz Gold, Loretta Lobes and Sylva Langton

Liz Gold, Loretta Lobes and Sylva Langton

Sandy Finnegan and Marlene Wilkening

Sandy Finnegan and Marlene Wilkening

Aside from a pasta bar, members enjoyed salad, cold-poached salmon and cookies and brownies for lunch.

Aside from a pasta bar, members enjoyed salad, cold-poached salmon and cookies and brownies for lunch.

Barb Kiefer, Carol Westwood and Ginny Allen

Barb Kiefer, Carol Westwood and Ginny Allen

Laura Dutton, Suzanne Reiman and Carole Zito

Laura Dutton, Suzanne Reiman and Carole Zito

The Resort at Longboat Key Club General Manager Jeff Mayers Jeff Mayers and Barbara Brizdle

The Resort at Longboat Key Club General Manager Jeff Mayers Jeff Mayers and Barbara Brizdle

Flower centerpieces rested on the center of each table at the Women’s 18-Hole Golf Association’s opening luncheon.

Flower centerpieces rested on the center of each table at the Women’s 18-Hole Golf Association’s opening luncheon.

President Suzanne Reiman greets the members during the Women’s 18-Hole Golf Association’s opening luncheon.

President Suzanne Reiman greets the members during the Women’s 18-Hole Golf Association’s opening luncheon.

The association held its opening luncheon on Nov. 8 at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Season is near, and the Longboat Key Club Women’s Golf Association is teeing up for some busy winter months.

The association held their opening luncheon on Nov. 8., but not before its members enjoyed a round of golf at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Golf Course. 84 members played the course before chowing down on pasta, salad, cold-poached salmon and dessert.

Association President Suzanne Reiman welcomed the members back and reminded them to be thankful they had the chance to all be together.

Janet Love, Becky Smothers, Arlene McKitrick and Uschi Cooper won 1st place for gross total of 61.9.

