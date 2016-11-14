Longboat Key Club Tennis Association honors Larry Straff

For the last 18 years, Larry Straff has been a dedicated member of the Longboat Key Tennis Association.

And on Nov. 18, he got the recognition he deserved by being awarded the Robert T. Ruff award at the association’s Fall Frolic at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room. The award is given to an individual who helps promote and help the association, President Larry Coleman said.

The nine-member board unanimously voted Straff as this year’s recipient. Straff accepted his award to a standing ovation from the 120 members present. Upon his acceptance, he joked with Bob Ruff, whom the award is named after, about having an award in his name. Ruff laughed and said he had no say in the vote. Straff, a past board member himself, was surprised by the honor.

“It’s very, very touching,” he said.

Straff runs four to five tennis games for the association and Coleman calls him a well-known figure in the area.

“He’s very active,” Coleman said. “He’s deserving. He’s been here for a very long time.”