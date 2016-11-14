 Skip to main content
Robert T. Ruff award recipient Larry Straff and Longboat Key Club Tennis Association President Larry Coleman

Longboat Key Club Tennis Association honors Larry Straff

Bill and Alice Harper

Kerry Gorman, Kathy Grogan, Fran Fergusson and Camille Weiser

Kerry Gorman, Diane Gans, Frank Fergusson, Ken Gorman, John Woods, Camille Weiser, Jeff Carter and Robyn Schmitt

Cathy Kaplinski with Sheila and Charles Nemes

Mary Lou Nicolato, Brenda Lederman, Diane Gans and Judy Kozlowski

Corrine Schaffer, Syma and Jay Cohn and John Blume

Bill Beckmeyer, Bob Coyne, Harold Ronson, Bob Ruff, John Woods and Reid Wettersten

Larry Straff shakes hands with friends on his way to accept the Robert T. Ruff award on Nov. 14.

Larry Straff and Larry Coleman share a laugh as Straff accepts the Robert T. Ruff.

Larry Straff accepts his award at the Longboat Key Club Tennis Association’s Fall Frolic.

Larry Straff accepts his award at the Longboat Key Club Tennis Association’s Fall Frolic.

Larry and Roberta Straff

Chris and Ken Gumbiner

Fran Blum and Hadi Lashkajani

Bonnie Wilder and Barbara Guiriconi

Audrey and Ian Sharp with Fred and Diana Emrich

Bottom row: Suzanne Reiman, Katie Cornell and Isabella Paspa; Top row: Joyce Welch, Bonnie Wilder and Marie Watts

Sandy and Terry Schonhoff

John Blume, Bernie and Gail Katz and Bonny and Bub Israeloff

For the last 18 years, Straff has been a dedicated member of the associations.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

For the last 18 years, Larry Straff has been a dedicated member of the Longboat Key Tennis Association.

And on Nov. 18, he got the recognition he deserved by being awarded the Robert T. Ruff award at the association’s Fall Frolic at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room. The award is given to an individual who helps promote and help the association, President Larry Coleman said.

The nine-member board unanimously voted Straff as this year’s recipient. Straff accepted his award to a standing ovation from the 120 members present. Upon his acceptance, he joked with Bob Ruff, whom the award is named after, about having an award in his name. Ruff laughed and said he had no say in the vote. Straff, a past board member himself, was surprised by the honor.

“It’s very, very touching,” he said.

Straff runs four to five tennis games for the association and Coleman calls him a well-known figure in the area.

“He’s very active,” Coleman said. “He’s deserving. He’s been here for a very long time.”

 

 

 

