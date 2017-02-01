Longboat Key Club plays for a cure

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Ballroom turned a light shade of pink on Feb. 1.

About 130 people attended the club’s annual Go for the Cure Games Day benefiting Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. While wearing pink, the color for breast cancer awareness, wasn’t a requirement, many attendees chose to do so, giving the ballroom a little brighter of a tone.

The sold-out event included a brunch before attendees played the games they brought. Many groups brought bridge, mahjong and canasta.





