Rita Glosser, Renee Pekeles, Astride James and Shirley Green

Longboat Key Club plays for a cure

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 |

Sally Sharp, Carol Westwood, Sheri Lublin and Barb Kiefer

Carol Satz and Ronni Bernard

Grace Goldberg, Helene Perretz, Jackie Nusbaum, Marla Levine and Esta Grocer enjoy a game of canasta.

Grace Goldberg, Helene Perretz, Jackie Nusbaum, Marla Levine and Esta Grocer enjoy a game of canasta.

Jackie Nusbaum takes a turn during a game of canasta during Go for the Cure Games day. All proceeds from the event benefit Breast Health Sarasota, Inc.

Carolyn Albrecht, Maggie Brenner, Timi Wolov, Paula Hollinger and Norma Greenwald

Debbie Margolis, Sunny Pervil, Beth Hocherman, Pat Baer and Sue Coyne

Sheila Rose and Irene Kauffman

Judy Roscow and Steffi Gold

Janis Wasserman and Barbara Jacobs

Ronni Bernard and Ricky Tarter

Wendy Anderson and Padma and Akula Krishna

Elenor Maxheim and Diane Davis

Marion Levine and Arleen Klein

Barbara Schwartz and Donna Pettinato

Michele Katz, Tami Shankman, Ronnie Levine and Susan Pariseau play a game of mahjong.

Attendees of the Go for the Cure Games day brought their own games, such as mahjong, to play with their tables.

Attendees of the Go for the Cure Games day brought their own games, such as mahjong, to play with their tables.

All proceeds from the event went to Breast Health Sarasota, Inc.

The women of the club hosted their annual Go for the Cure Games Day on Feb. 1. The event benefits Breast Health Sarasota, Inc.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Ballroom turned a light shade of pink on Feb. 1.

About 130 people attended the club’s annual Go for the Cure Games Day benefiting Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. While wearing pink, the color for breast cancer awareness, wasn’t a requirement, many attendees chose to do so, giving the ballroom a little brighter of a tone.

The sold-out event included a brunch before attendees played the games they brought. Many groups brought bridge, mahjong and canasta.



 

